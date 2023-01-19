Jenna Ortega takes a style cue from Margot Robbie for latest appearance The two stars might be onto something

As Jenna Ortega garners more and more fame for her latest performance as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, it seems she is following in the footsteps of one of Hollywood's favorite leading ladies.

At least fashionably, that is! The star took a style cue from Margot Robbie herself, who appears to have inspired her latest ensemble.

The rising star stepped out for the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week, donning the very same trend the upcoming Barbie star wore for the global premiere of her new film, Babylon.

Jenna resembled both Margot and Wednesday Addams herself with her edgy and moody fashion look, courtesy of Saint Laurent.

For the fashion show, she wore a slinky black gown, which featured a crossover neckline that extended into a draped hood over her head.

She accessorized with gold bangles on each of her wrists, an eye-liner heavy make-up look, and gelled, side-swept bangs that peeked out of her hood.

The star brought Wednesday energy to Paris

Margot wore the very same hooded style with a halter neckline while celebrating the new Damien Chazelle film she stars in, though her dress was Alaïa, and featured a midriff cut-out, a much shorter hem, and a thick tail attached at the hip with fur lining.

The two Hollywood starlets have been the talk of the town this latest award season, and were both nominated for awards at the most recent Golden Globes.

Margot's look appears to have inspired the rising star

Jenna was nominated alongside Quinta Brunson, Kaley Cuoco, Selena Gomez and Jean Smart for best actress in a musical or comedy television series, with Quinta winning for her role in Abbott Elementary, which won several other awards throughout the night.

Meanwhile, the Wolf of Wall Street actress was nominated for best actress in a motion picture (musical or comedy) alongside Michelle Yeoh, Lesley Manville, Anya Taylor-Joy and Emma Thompson. The award went to Michelle for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

