Kim Kardashian enlists White Lotus stars to model 'sexiest ever' SKIMS and fans are all saying the same thing

Kim Kardashian just unveiled her ‘sexiest ever’ Valentine’s Day collection for SKIMS with the help of her latest muses, and fans are all saying the same thing.

The White Lotus stars (and BFFs) Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, who play scheming Lucia and Mia in the hit HBO series, strike a pose in a series of sultry shots for the new heart-themed range, which launches on Thursday.

Kim just couldn’t resist the pair of Italian stars after watching their scene-stealing appearance in the show.

“I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls!” she wrote alongside an Instagram post unveiling the new collection and featuring sexy shots by award-winning photographer Donna Trope.

“LAUNCHING JANUARY 26: THE @SKIMS VALENTINE’S DAY SHOP. It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS.”

Over 1.5million followers commented on Kim's Instagram post announcing the news with fans calling the choice to enlist Simona and Beatrice as 'genius'

The post quickly garnered over 1.5million likes with fans agreeing that Kim is “genius” for enlisting the red hot up-and-coming actors for the Valentines-themed launch. “Honestly Kim is a marketing genius,” said one follower, while another praised, “Couldn’t have been a smarter move.”

Even celebrities were chiming in on the “genius” choice, with Rumer Willis enthusing, “Living for this collab”, and supermodel Shanina Shaik commenting, “Omg yessssss.”

WATCH: Breakout stars Beatrice and Simona in The White Lotus

Loading the player...

Simona shared a pic to social media, captioning the snap: “This Valentine’s Day, everybody’s wearing @SKIMS!” along with a fire heart emoji.

Best friend Beatrice, who also shared a sultry photo from the campaign, revealed in an official press release that she “had so much fun shooting the Skims Valentine’s campaign!”

She continued, “Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

There is one more White Lotus star, though, that Kim’s followers would love to see modelling SKIMS, with “Now we need Jennifer Coolidge” and “Coolidge up next” also among the comments.

