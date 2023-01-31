GMA3's Dr. Jennifer Ashton is a lady in red rocking fitted pants and the boldest coat The Good Morning America medical correspondent paired her look with statement boots

Dr. Jennifer Ashton looked bold and beautiful as she stepped out of the Good Morning America studio on Monday, rocking a ravishing all-red ensemble that turned heads in NYC.

ABC's resident medical correspondent was photographed leaving set following a stint on GMA3. Dr. Jennifer rocked flattering cherry-red pants paired with an oversized knit sweater in coordinating crimson. She layered with a figure-skimming red coat and a large orange tote bag. We're loving the sunset hues!

The star paired her look with chunky leather boots, styling her blonde tresses into an off-duty messy bun. Jennifer was joined by co-anchors DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally on Monday's show, who have become regulars on GMA3 following the scandal involving Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The co-anchors' futures on the ABC show were confirmed last week as it was revealed that they would be departing from the network following the news of their affair.

Dr. Jennifer left the studio looking incredible in red

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been dethroned as GMA anchors

News of Amy and T.J.'s affair first came to light in November last year. Escaping from the drama, Dr. Jennifer jetted off to Hawaii with her family, sharing some carefree photos from her getaway.

The glamorous star looked radiant in a fitted black swimsuit which featured a scalloped neckline and high-rise cut.

Dr. Jennifer soaked up the sun on vacation

Fans loved the glimpse into the star's vacation, but many expressed their sadness at not seeing her on their TV screens each day.

"Enjoy. Have fun and enjoy the warm, miss you on GMA3 but I'm happy you're having a great time," one commented. A second said: "Wow Hawaii and your kids are with you. Have a great vacation, miss your medical advice."

