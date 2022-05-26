The diamond tennis necklace is 2022's top jewellery trend

When you think of a diamond tennis necklace, you might think of expensive-looking ladies who lunch and arrange PTA meetings, or A-listers rocking the red carpet at the Oscars, or you might think of royalty, but it turns out that the diamond tennis necklace is the trend of the season. And if you think it needs to be worn with a ballgown, you can think again.

Whether it's over a plain T-shirt, or worn with a crisp white shirt, this is the perfect case of not having to save your diamonds for special occasions - every day is special, let us not forget. You also don't need to spend top dollar to get the look without needing to remortgage the house. Crystal - or diamante - tennis necklaces are all over the virtual high-street.

Fashion star Chiara Ferragni is rarely seen without her diamond heart tennis necklace

We've rounded up some of our favourite tennis necklaces to shop now…

Best tennis necklaces for 2022

Swarovski silver deluxe tennis necklace, £185, Swarovski

Rosie Fortescue gold tennis necklace with. white stones, £220, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Crystal Haze tennis necklace, £225, Selfridges

Mon Coeur tennis necklace, £120, FLAVIA STUTTGEN x Heavenly London

Tennis necklace, £26.95, Amazon

Baguette stone crystal tennis necklace, £55.37, Etsy

