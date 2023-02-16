Meghan Markle's silky skirt is still a fan-favourite - and we've found a £30 version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of our favourite looks of Meghan Markle's in recent years was the tonal outfit she wore to visit Canada House in January 2020 with husband Prince Harry - see all the best photos here.

Meghan rocked warm coffee tones in a satin skirt from Massimo Dutti - teamed with a polo neck jumper, her favourite velvet Jimmy Choo heels and a Reiss coat. And though her silky midi has long sold out, we've spotted some very similar versions on the high street - including one for £30.

Meghan looked beautiful in her Massimo Dutti skirt back in 2020

Celeb go-to brand Nobody's Child has this ridiculously similar satin skirt, in the same shade of brown as Meghan's. The 'Mila Satin Slip Skirt' has an elasticated waist for comfort and bias cut for a flattering look.

Satin skirt, £45, Nobody's Child

River Island's 'Brown Satin Maxi Skirt' costs just £30 and looks very similar to Meghan's. With it's fluid shape, calf-grazing length and high-waisted cut, it practically mirrors the look.

Although the shade is a smidge different, it's just as wearable a colour as Meghan's.

Satin skirt, £30, River Island

Style it up with complimentary tones just like Meghan, adding knee-high boots for warmth or sneakers for those warm sunny spring days.

Silk skirt, £105, LilySilk

For a slightly more expensive option, head to LilySilk and their 100% silk version of Meghan's skirt.

Meghan paired the silky skirt with a tan polo neck and velvet Jimmy Choo heels

Meghan wore the outfit just days before she and Prince Harry announced their decision to step back from royal duties.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, the royal couple wrote: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

Before the change officially started at the end of March 2020, the Duke and Duchess returned to the UK to carry out several royal engagements, looking just as incredible. During the visit, Meghan delighted fans in several show-stopping outfits, including her blue figure-hugging Victoria Beckham dress and her bargain white Topshop blouse. We want her entire wardrobe!

