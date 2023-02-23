Jane McDonald stuns fans in daring sheer gown and feather boa Loose Women star Jane McDonald impressed fans with her throwback snaps

Jane McDonald has been consistently wowing us with her incredible fashion, and the former Loose Women star has always been on top of her fashion game.

She proved in the week when she shared a gorgeous throwback photo dating back to 2010 that showed her in a daring sheer gown which came with a black feather boa. Jane looked so different from today as she sported a fringe as she performed at the London Palladium, for a night that was surely one to remember.

Her sheer number wasn't the only iconic outfit from the night, as she also impressed in a pink sequin gown and shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo where she posed with a cup of tea while waiting for a sound check.

"Flashback to 2010!" she exclaimed in the caption. "I had an absolutely fabulous time performing at the London Palladium. It was wonderful to perform at such an iconic venue. (In the last photo I'm waiting for sound check with a lovely cuppa!)"

Fans were bowled over by the stunning photos, as one enthused: "Absolutely love your hair in these photos," and a second joked: "You love a cuppa Jane!"

A third shared: "Loving seeing you with a fringe," while a fourth penned: "Jane, this show is incredibly good, brings joy, energy and love. Perhaps you can have a new show on London Palladium. I would come directly from Sweden."

Jane looked so different with her fringe!

Earlier in the month, Jane, 59, posted a seriously stylish photo of herself rocking a funky blue and white ensemble.

In keeping with the hugely-popular co-ord trend, the You're My World songstress posed up a storm in a pair of navy blue and white striped trousers which she teamed with a black roll-neck top and a matching shacket.

The TV star elevated her monochrome ensemble with a pair of white leather loafers for a chic yet cohesive look.

