Frankie Bridge wows in unexpected string dress – but fans are confused The Loose Women star's cut-out dress had to be seen to be believed

Loose Women favourite Frankie Bridge pulled out all the stops for a party on Thursday night, donning a cut-out string dress that wowed her followers.

The daring number featured cut-out panels at the waist and shoulders, with a series of ultra-thin straps holding the saucy gown in place, and Frankie has never looked better.

WATCH: Is Frankie's dress blue or silver? You decide

Loading the player...

Compliments from Frankie's friends and followers understandably poured in, with fellow TV star Ashley James writing: "This is one of my fave dresses on you ever! Feel like I say that every time," while fans were simply bowled over by the look.

"Love the colour. Very beautiful Frankie," wrote one, while another commented: "Blue is amazing on you," and "OMG insane."

Frankie Bridge's dress caused confusion among fans

What colour is Frankie Bridge's dress?

The dress in question raised questions among Frankie's followers, with people unsure if it was blue or silver thanks to an optical illusion, with camera light causing the shade to shift from royal blue to a glittery silver.

READ: Frankie Bridge causes a stir in sassy thigh-split dress

In some photos Frankie Bridge's dress looked silver

In Frankie's Instagram snaps, the dress was unquestionably blue, but in her TikTok video, it appeared silver, puzzling followers.

SEE: Frankie Bridge's Surrey mansion she shares with in-laws

Paparazzi photos from the night showed Frankie's gown to be silver too, so the debate rages on!

Frankie Bridge wore a shade-shifting dress

Frankie kept her accessories and hair and makeup lowkey to allow her statement dress to do the talking, wearing her trademark bob lightly tousled, and opting for a nude lipstick and perfectly preened eyebrows.

Get Frankie Bridge's dress

Frankie's fans begged to know where her cutout dress was from, but the Loose Women presenter is yet to let them know where she got it - however, she did take a tailor in her post, who revealed they had made alterations to the gown to make it perfect for Frankie.

READ: The sweet ways Frankie Bridge announced her pregnancies

While we await info on where her gown is from, shop this similar look for your cut-out dress fix.

Knitted cut-out midi dress, £52, French Connection

Listen to HELLO's editor-in-chief talk all things wellbeing with Rochelle Humes

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.