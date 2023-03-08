Amanda Holden is a tangerine dream in slinky top and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

She's known for her zesty personality, but it turns out that Amanda Holden has a wardrobe to match. On Tuesday, the star was pictured leaving her Heart FM offices in tangerine-toned attire that instantly infused our days with some citrus-themed sunshine.

The 52-year-old wore a long-sleeved ribbed top by Reiss featuring a cotton texture and contemporary split hems. The snug jumper was paired with some high-waisted tailored trousers also by the beloved brand, that boasted a wide-leg fit, pressed creases, practical side pockets and a satsuma hue. The ensemble was the perfection addition to her glam wardrobe, more of which you see can below...

Completely her look by slipping into some peach point-toe heels, Amanda addressed fans via her Instagram Stories, detailing her latest look. She wore her caramel hair down loose and showcased a camera-ready makeup palette.

PHOTOS: Amanda Holden, 52, twins with daughter Lexi, 17, in wow-worthy cut-out dress

Amanda Holden was a tangerine dream in Reiss

Amanda hit the streets of London following her radio hosting season, layering up in a cream cashmere coat and clasping a coordinating leather handbag. A pair of black-out sunglasses, her go-to accessory, shielded her face from the gathering crowds.

The star layered up in a sand-toned cashmere coat and YSL bag

In dire need of brightening up your March wardrobe? With this weather, we don't blame you. Shop Amanda's exact look below and add some apricot allure to your clothing archive.

Split-hem Ribbed Cotton Jumper, £98, Reiss

Emmy Wide-Leg Trousers, £168, Reiss

Amanda is never one to shy away from a bold look, and last Saturday, the star turned heads in a dazzling power suit. Over on Instagram, the mother-of-two delighted fans with a series of outfit photos giving centre stage to her jaw-dropping glitzy ensemble.

Stepping out for ABBA's virtual concert, Amanda looked sensational in a black diamante suit sourced from Nadine Merabi, which she teamed with a pair of sky-high silver boots.

SEE: Amanda Holden styles out gorgeous wrap dress in striking photos

Beneath her feminine blazer, the Heart radio presenter showcased her sporty style in a crop top. In terms of hair and makeup, Amanda opted to elevate her look with bouncy curls and a luscious nude lip.

