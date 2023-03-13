Geri Horner wows in flattering flares and Spice Girls-inspired outfit detail - did you notice? Ginger Spice would be so proud!

Geri Horner was among the many celebrities who attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, wearing an outfit that wouldn't have looked out of place on a Spice Girls tour.

The 50-year-old dressed in head-to-toe white for the occasion, reminiscent of her bandmate Emma Bunton's all-white ensemble in the Spice Girls' video for Stop, which celebrates 25 years since its release this month. Watch the video for Stop below to remember Emma's outfit.

WATCH: Revisit the Spice Girls' iconic Stop music video outfits

Geri's 2023 outfit comprised of a military-inspired gold buttoned jacket, paired with statement flared trousers, accessorised with a small tan and beige bag, which added the only element of colour to her look.

Her white trouser suit isn't the only nod to Geri's Spice Girls days, though. She also rocked a pair of skyscraper platform shoes, much like she and Emma were famed for wearing in the nineties.

Geri Horner paid tribute to her Spice Girls days

For the Commonwealth Day service, Geri opted to keep her makeup subtle, opting for all-natural hues including a barely there lipstick and lowkey eye makeup, leaving her fashion choice to do the talking

Geri, who turned 50 last year, always looks incredible and ahead of her milestone birthday, she gave an insight into how she maintains her youthful look.

In the interview with glossy magazine Amazing, Geri revealed she starts every day with an early morning horse ride, before dashing off on the school run. With daily horse riding on the agenda, it's no surprise Geri is so sprightly.

Horse riding has many health benefits, with core strength a key reason to take to the saddle.

Geri Horner works hard to stay fit

To stay balanced on horseback you need to use your core muscles, physically strengthening your body which is essential as we age to prevent injury.

Horse riding is a full-body workout, helping to increase your balance and improve posture too – so that's why Geri's posture has always been so impeccable!

