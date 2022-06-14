Best white jeans for summer 2022: From Levi's, Marks & Spencer, ASOS & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Building a capsule wardrobe is all about finding effortless everyday pieces, and it doesn't get more versatile than a pair of white jeans in the summer.

Perfect for teaming with everything from floral blouses to pastel oversized shirts and statement crop tops, you'll be glad you invested this season – trust us.

Levi's, Marks & Spencer, ASOS and more high street brands have the most stylish selections of white skinny, straight-leg, bootcut, mom fit and cropped jeans. Which will you choose?

Best ​​cropped white jeans

White cropped jeans are seriously on-trend right now. For extra style points, pair them with platform trainers or espadrille wedges.

White Cropped Jeans, £35.99, Mango

White Cropped Jeans, £60, Levi's

Stradivarius White Cropped Jeans, £27.99, ASOS

Cream Cropped Jeans, £95, People Tree

Best ​​Mom fit white jeans

If you're creating an effortless off-duty look then you'll want to add mom jeans to your basket.

White Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans, £19.99, H&M

Topshop Premium Mom Jeans, £46, ASOS

White Sculpting Mom Jeans, £42, River Island

Best ​​straight-leg white jeans

The Duchess of Cambridge loves her straight-leg jeans from & Other Stories, and we're feeling inspired.

Sky High Rise White Straight Jeans, £32.97, GAP

White Slim Straight Jeans, £65, Boden

White Straight Leg Jeans, £110, Levi's

Best ​​bootcut white jeans

Bootcuts are back! Give off 70s vibes in these flared jeans.

White Flared Jeans, £135, Reiss

White Flared Jeans, £35.99, Mango

White Bootcut Jeans, £24, Next

Best ​​skinny white jeans

Absolutely timeless, these white skinny jeans will take you from daytime to date night with ease.

Ivy Skinny Jeans, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

White High Rise Skinny Jeans, £95, Levi's

White Skinny Jans, £49, Sosandar

