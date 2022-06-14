Best white jeans for summer 2022: From Levi's, Marks & Spencer, ASOS & more

Megan Bull
The best white jeans for women. Shop skinny, straight-leg, bootcut, mom fit and cropped jeans ahead of summer 2022. Levi's, Marks & Spencer, ASOS and more have the chicest styles.
Building a capsule wardrobe is all about finding effortless everyday pieces, and it doesn't get more versatile than a pair of white jeans in the summer.
Perfect for teaming with everything from floral blouses to pastel oversized shirts and statement crop tops, you'll be glad you invested this season – trust us.
Levi's, Marks & Spencer, ASOS and more high street brands have the most stylish selections of white skinny, straight-leg, bootcut, mom fit and cropped jeans. Which will you choose?
Best cropped white jeans
White cropped jeans are seriously on-trend right now. For extra style points, pair them with platform trainers or espadrille wedges.
White Cropped Jeans, £35.99, Mango
White Cropped Jeans, £60, Levi's
Stradivarius White Cropped Jeans, £27.99, ASOS
Cream Cropped Jeans, £95, People Tree
Best Mom fit white jeans
If you're creating an effortless off-duty look then you'll want to add mom jeans to your basket.
White Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans, £19.99, H&M
Topshop Premium Mom Jeans, £46, ASOS
White Sculpting Mom Jeans, £42, River Island
Best straight-leg white jeans
The Duchess of Cambridge loves her straight-leg jeans from & Other Stories, and we're feeling inspired.
Sky High Rise White Straight Jeans, £32.97, GAP
White Slim Straight Jeans, £65, Boden
White Straight Leg Jeans, £110, Levi's
Best bootcut white jeans
Bootcuts are back! Give off 70s vibes in these flared jeans.
White Flared Jeans, £135, Reiss
White Flared Jeans, £35.99, Mango
White Bootcut Jeans, £24, Next
Best skinny white jeans
Absolutely timeless, these white skinny jeans will take you from daytime to date night with ease.
Ivy Skinny Jeans, £22.50, Marks & Spencer
White High Rise Skinny Jeans, £95, Levi's
White Skinny Jans, £49, Sosandar
