Amanda Holden twirls in crop top and floaty silk skirt

Amanda Holden twirled up a storm on Friday, dancing into the weekend in style. Rocking an all-white look, the Britain's Got Talent presenter filmed herself dancing at the Heart Breakfast studios – and looked amazing.

The 52-year-old presenter rocked a daring crop top, showing off her outfit as she twirled for the cameras before introducing a very special (canine) companion to fans, who you can see in the video below. The white knit from Pretty Lavish was paired with a silky Reiss midi skirt and a pair of coordinating high-heeled boots in the purest white.

To complete her positively angelic look, Amanda styled her blonde hair in a sleek blow dry and opted for a natural beauty concoction including a rose pink lip.

Naturally, Amanda's fans were loving her ultra chic look, taking to the comments section to praise her spinning prowess.

One commented: "Absolutely fabulous Amanda" while another enthused: "Great boots white is underrated look". Dozens more fans joked that the mother-of-two looked like a "Whirling Dervish".

Amanda was accompanied by her pet dog Rudie

Amanda's Reiss skirt is an investment piece for summer and would look dreamy on a glamorous night out on a luxury holiday.

Ruby Occasion Maxi Skirt, £198, Reiss

Love Amanda's all-white ensemble? The tonal look can be hard to pull off, so why not start with the basics and invest in a nice pair of cream boots? These little ASOS beauties are almost half-price right now.

London Rebel Ankle Boots, £35 were £60, ASOS

Amanda is quite the Reiss fan and just one day earlier, she rocked the most fabulous fitted dress in a practical shade of navy.

The navy Reiss dress features a figure-skimming knitted design, with an interior slip and gorgeous sheer mesh sleeves. We recommend elevating the dress with a pair of colourful heels for a glam spring look or some chunky boots for the office.

Amanda has been blowing us away recently with her gorgeous outfits. Earlier this week, the presenter channelled Barbie with her head-to-toe hot pink outfit, as well as stunning fans in an elegant Karen Millen tweed blazer suit.

