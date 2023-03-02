Gwen Stefani looks incredibly youthful modeling her beach must-haves - see video The Voice judge, 53, always manages to astound her fans with her appearance

Gwen Stefani is ready for summer! The No Doubt singer shared a video of herself on Instagram, highlighting her beach must-haves and her social media followers couldn't get over her age-defying look.

The singer was promoting her performance at the upcoming Beach Life Festival in Redondo Beach, California, when she modeled the merchandise.

Gwen looked so youthful as she rocked a cute outfit which can be seen in the video below.

The mom-of-three wore her trademark platinum locks loose and her natural-looking makeup was applauded by fans who rushed to comment.

"It's insane how good you look," wrote one, while another added: "Your hair is incredible," while a third added: "You look so pretty."

Many said she didn't appear to age and there were plenty who were eager to get their hands on tickets for the Beach Life Festival.

Gwen is happily married to Blake Shelton

It's been an exciting time for Gwen, her husband, Blake Shelton and her three boys with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

They just rang in her youngest son Apollo's 9th birthday and Gwen shared a heartfelt message to her lastborn.

She shared photos and a sweet tribute to the little boy on Instagram when she wrote: "My world is so much bigger with u in it, happy birthday, apollo. I love you so much."

Gwen just celebrated her son's 9th birthday

Gwen added a pair of red heart emojis and fans rushed to wish son a happy birthday too.

There were several images shared, including one of Gwen's husband with his stepson.

While they don't have any children together, the country music star has been open about how much he adores being a stepdad to Apollo, Zuma, 14 and Kingston, 16.

Gwen is no stranger to show-stopping outfits

So much so, Blake stepped away from The Voice after 23 seasons to make more time to be a present stepfather.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," he told People. "For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

