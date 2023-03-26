Tess Daly stuns in striking shoulder-baring dress

We can always count on Strictly star Tess Daly to deliver some serious sartorial flair – and on Saturday the TV star did just that!

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a stunning new photo of herself enjoying an early birthday dinner with a group of female friends.

For the celebratory occasion, Tess, 53, slipped into a chic black cotton dress featuring a cold shoulder design and gorgeous long sleeves.

The much-loved presenter elevated her birthday look with a pair of glitzy hoop earrings, stacks of rings and a sleeky, glossy manicure. As for hair and makeup. Tess experimented with a high ponytail, defined brows, bronzed cheeks and a pink lip.

Tess looked radiant

"Early birthday dinner with my girls, [pink heart emojis]" Tess penned in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with endless praise. "Beautiful queens," gushed one follower, while a second remarked: "Fabulous pictures."

A third chimed in: "Hope you have a wonderful birthday," and a fourth simply added: "Lovely pic."

Tess's evening in London comes after the presenter celebrated a huge milestone in her career away from Strictly. Earlier this month, the star delighted fans with a photo of her new book titled 4 Steps to a Happier Healthier You.

Tess and Vernon wed in 2003

And unsurprisingly, Tess's husband Vernon Kay was amongst the first to congratulate the Strictly host. Over on his Instagram Stories, the Radio 2 host posted a photo of his wife's book cover, along with the caption: "Book launch day!! Yeeeehaaaa!!"

Bursting with pride, Vernon also included a GIF which read: "Proud of you," in large swirly writing. It's been a period of huge change for the happy couple who are doting parents to daughters Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 13.

The radio host celebrated a new milestone

Back in February, Vernon landed himself a new gig on Radio 2's mid-morning show, replacing radio legend Ken Bruce. Vernon's broadcasting career has been going from strength to strength in recent years, following a number of impressive stints at the likes of Radio X and Radio 1.

In his official statement, Vernon shared: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I've got to know over the last 18 months. It's a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can't wait to start."

