Tess Daly is one of the most glamorous people on television, and she proved how on Friday as she modelled only a dressing gown for a sensual photo.

The Strictly Come Dancing host looked absolutely magical in her grey gown, that was seemingly personalised with a 'T' initial. The item tied around the waist and it even had a hood, but Tess had it down, putting her luscious blonde locks on full display.

Tess has been on quite the fashion journey since she began her career, and you can chart her style evolution in the clip below…

WATCH: Tess Daly looks unrecognisable in clips from her style evolution

The mum-of-two gave a small insight into her morning ritual as she applied makeup, before promoting Vitabiotics in her caption.

"Getting ready for the day can be a ritual for us women (and often the only time we get to ourselves), so I like to take a moment to not only cleanse & nourish my skin but pamper myself from the inside-out too," she explained.

"@Vitabiotics Wellwoman Gummies is always part of my morning, so including it as the last step in my routine, gives me that essential B6 and B12 to kick starts my energy release for the day."

Tess looked so glam!

Her fans were mostly left speechless by the striking image as they commented with strings of heart emojis.

Tess has consistently proven that she can make anything look good and she wowed fans earlier in the month as she styled out some skintight sportswear ahead of a workout.

In a clip shared with followers, Tess sported a fabulous pair of sleek navy blue leggings covered in a stylish floral pattern. She paired them with a stunning pink gym vest and wore her iconic blonde tresses up in a slick ponytail.

Tess is always a stunner

Captioning the post, she penned: "Warming up was always something I tended to neglect. Not anymore this little 3 step warmup is something myself and @supersamfitness before we train together to help prevent muscle strain & increase flexibility.

"If time's an issue it works well for those days when you can't exercise but just want to have a beneficial little stretch."

One fan penned: "Fit as a fiddle." A second added: "Oh this is great, thanks Tess". Others simply flocked in with a string of appreciative emojis.

