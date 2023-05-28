Mrs Hinch’s sun-soaked bikini post leaves fans in disbelief - but it's not what you'd expect

The cleaning influencer floored fans as she debuted her never-before-seen singing voice on holiday

Stacey Solomon's bridesmaid Mrs Hinch is a vision in intimate wedding photosSophie Hinchliffe looked bronzed and beautiful in her latest set of sun-soaked snaps on Instagram, giving her fans an inside glimpse at her week of "dancing, lots of food, drink (WKD) and amazing sunsets," for a friend's hen do.

The cleaning influencer, known as Mrs Hinch, looked radiant in her effortlessly assembled holiday wardrobe as she celebrated the bride-to-be. From a stunning black bikini set adorned with chic bow detailing and a wide-brimmed hat to an ab-baring polka dot print sundress, the 33-year-old star caused a stir amongst her 4.6 million Instagram followers with her summer-ready attire.

Amongst her gallery of photos, Stacey Solomon's best friend also shared an unexpected video of herself taking to the microphone during a karaoke session - and her talented singing seriously took fans by surprise. Take a look at her singing debut in the clip below.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch's unexpected singing voice leaves fans in disbelief

Imitating Christina Aguilera as she hit the high notes, the mother-of-two effortlessly showcased her never-before-seen singing voice.

© Instagram Mrs Hinch beamed as she donned a stuning polka-dot dress

Sharing their surprise, fans flocked to the comments of Sophie's IG post. "I’m sorry but I wasn’t ready for the singing… kept that on the down low didn’t ya!" penned one fan, as another one wrote: "I can hear you over Christina and you definitely have an insane voice. Please don’t waste the talent you’ve been given, let the world hear it as they’re meant to."

© Instagram The cleaning influencer stunned as she wore a high-waisted black bikini

"I just KNEW you would be able to sing! Is there anything you can’t do?! Wow! Go Mrs Hinch," echoed a third.

© Instagram Sophie celebrated her friend's hen do abroad

Sophie's husband Jamie Hinchliffe echoed her fans, writing in the comments: "I get to hear you sing in the shower a lot. Like I’ve told you many many times before my dream is for everyone to hear you sing alone one day. You have no idea how incredible you are, now get home we miss you."

Sophie sweetly responded to her newfound fame: "Omg the comments. Thank you I do love to sing in the shower on my own BUT please know Christina Aguilera is also singing here on the track and we were all singing along with her!

"She’s a legend! I wish that was all my own voice! I got right into it, didn’t I? Thanks to my WKDs" the star continued.

