Geri Horner breaks personal fashion rule in daring mini shorts

Geri Horner can impress no matter what she wears and the former Spice Girls singer has regularly opted for a demure outfit, almost solely in the colour white, but on Saturday she threw her own personal rulebook out the window.

Ginger Spice had headed for a walk around one of her country homes with the family dog, Margo, and she looked absolutely ravishing in a white buttoned shirt and a pair of micro shorts. Not only were the tiny shorts a little outside of the box for the singer, but they were also in green as opposed to her signature white.

WATCH: Geri Horner's bridal-dress moment will make you double take

The stunning photo also showed off Geri's fabulously toned legs as she walked with her Airedale terrier alongside a series of hedgerows and open fields.

"Margo & me," she simply shared in the comments alongside the double heart and sun emojis, and fans were quick to pick up on her breaking of her cardinal rule.

© Instagram Geri added a pop of colour to her outfit

One enthused: "WHAT? IS THAT A COLOUR?" while a second questioned: "No white shorts?" and a third added: "How refreshing, to see you in a lovely green."

Many others were just entranced by her beauty with a fourth follower posting: "Beautiful scenery. Beautiful dog. But most of all beautiful Geri. How the hell does she turn 51 next month?!! Looking so youthful!!" and a fifth complimented: "What a beautiful woman. Inside and outside. We love you Geri!"

© Mike Marsland Geri is known for her love of white

Although Geri generally opts for white, she has been experimenting with her colours more frequently this year and she stole the show back at the Cheltenham Races in March with her pop of colour.

The 50-year-old was snapped wearing a brown overcoat during the chilly day, and she even carried a brown bag with her. She did, however, still have some white in her ensemble, with a thick woollen jumper in her favourite shade.

Even at the football she wears the shade

Geri was transfixed on the action on the racetrack, staring out as her photo was snapped, and she only captioned her post: "#cheltenham."

Fans were shocked by her change to her fashion, as one enthused: "What! There is no white!" while a second loved the change as they beamed: "Not wearing white." Others were transfixed by Geri's beauty as one follower observed: "Beautiful picture Geri you look amazing," and another added: "Lovely to see a naturally beautiful woman."

Geri is married to F1 team boss Christian Horner

However, the singer still chooses her favourite shade, and always seamlessly pulls it off, as well. Last month she wore a stunning white overcoat when she met Prince William as the heir to the throne launched his new programme to end homelessness.

Geri is an ambassador of William and the Royal Foundation's new charity, Homewards. Other celebrity advocates include DJ Sara Cox, TV presenter Gail Porter, England footballers Fara Williams and Tyrone Mings and opera star Sir Bryn Terfel.