Jennifer Lopez wows in a string bikini from peek inside dynamite 54th birthday celebration
JLo's getting the party started!

Jennifer Lopez attends Netflix's The Mother Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre on May 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Netflix)
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York

It was a big birthday for Jennifer Lopez, who turned 54 on Monday, July 24, and celebrated in the only obvious way – dancing on the table!

The triple threat entertainer took to her Instagram with a slew of photographs from what looked to be a dynamite celebration, and she brought the signature JLo energy.

Her lead photo showed her dancing atop a table while her attendees cheered her on, and she was dressed in a floor-length sequined gown in a holographic fabric with a spaghetti strap top.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez lounges poolside in sizzling white swimsuit

Showing off the backless fit of the gown in another photo, she then ditched her glamorous do for a more pool-ready look, opting for a black patterned string bikini with a slew of jewelry, pairing it with a sheer matching cover-up and a fedora.

"Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon," she wrote alongside her photos.

MORE: Why Jennifer Lopez's birthday with Ben Affleck and twins was extra special this year

Fans flocked to her comments section with birthday wishes like: "Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! We love you!!!!" and compliments along the lines of: "It's that Leo energy," and: "Queen vibes only."

Jennifer Lopez dancing on a table during her birthday celebrations© Instagram
Jennifer danced on a table during her birthday celebrations

Ahead of her birthday shindigs, J.Lo took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of herself posing in some stylish white lingerie along with a floral robe and gold heels. 

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's then-and-now bikini photos

Smiling alongside a rack of clothes, she captioned the photo: "Getting ready to celebrate," clearly ready for her big day.

Jennifer Lopez in a bikini during her birthday celebrations© Instagram
She switched out her birthday gown for a bikini and robe

It's a special month for the 'On The Floor' hitmaker, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Ben Affleck. The two eloped to Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 and held a special reception for their loved ones that August.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shows off gym-honed physique in snakeskin leggings and crop top

In honor of the occasion, she shared lyrics from her song 'Midnight Trip to Vegas' on her On The JLo newsletter, alongside a video of her lipsyncing along.

Jennifer Lopez in a sequined dress during her birthday celebrations© Instagram
JLo brought the glamor

The track includes intimate details that seemingly describe their nuptials, with lines like "We're drowning/In orchid arrangements/Dresses and pastries."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez turns heads in LA as she dons stunning red halterneck maxi dress

She sang of just taking a quick trip to Vegas with no one else but their children, including lyrics like "What about a midnight trip to Vegas/ Just me and you baby/ Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac/ And us in the bathroom changing."

Jennifer Lopez in a bikini during her birthday celebrations© Instagram
And she also brought the beach

Another verse reads: "Your hand on my thigh/ Laughin' 'til we cry/ Didn't tell a soul 'bout how it's goin' down tonight/ Top down singing Freddie Mercury/ Waiting in the line at the DMV/ 'Just married' on the window/ So glad that we could keep it simple/ Then I whispered in your ear/ I'm so glad we're here/ Dancing with our fears tonight."

