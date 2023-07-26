Jennifer Lopez wows in a string bikini from peek inside dynamite 54th birthday celebration

It was a big birthday for Jennifer Lopez, who turned 54 on Monday, July 24, and celebrated in the only obvious way – dancing on the table!

The triple threat entertainer took to her Instagram with a slew of photographs from what looked to be a dynamite celebration, and she brought the signature JLo energy.

Her lead photo showed her dancing atop a table while her attendees cheered her on, and she was dressed in a floor-length sequined gown in a holographic fabric with a spaghetti strap top.

Showing off the backless fit of the gown in another photo, she then ditched her glamorous do for a more pool-ready look, opting for a black patterned string bikini with a slew of jewelry, pairing it with a sheer matching cover-up and a fedora.

"Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon," she wrote alongside her photos.

Fans flocked to her comments section with birthday wishes like: "Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! We love you!!!!" and compliments along the lines of: "It's that Leo energy," and: "Queen vibes only."

© Instagram Jennifer danced on a table during her birthday celebrations

Ahead of her birthday shindigs, J.Lo took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of herself posing in some stylish white lingerie along with a floral robe and gold heels.

Smiling alongside a rack of clothes, she captioned the photo: "Getting ready to celebrate," clearly ready for her big day.

© Instagram She switched out her birthday gown for a bikini and robe

It's a special month for the 'On The Floor' hitmaker, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Ben Affleck. The two eloped to Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 and held a special reception for their loved ones that August.

In honor of the occasion, she shared lyrics from her song 'Midnight Trip to Vegas' on her On The JLo newsletter, alongside a video of her lipsyncing along.

© Instagram JLo brought the glamor

The track includes intimate details that seemingly describe their nuptials, with lines like "We're drowning/In orchid arrangements/Dresses and pastries."

She sang of just taking a quick trip to Vegas with no one else but their children, including lyrics like "What about a midnight trip to Vegas/ Just me and you baby/ Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac/ And us in the bathroom changing."

© Instagram And she also brought the beach

Another verse reads: "Your hand on my thigh/ Laughin' 'til we cry/ Didn't tell a soul 'bout how it's goin' down tonight/ Top down singing Freddie Mercury/ Waiting in the line at the DMV/ 'Just married' on the window/ So glad that we could keep it simple/ Then I whispered in your ear/ I'm so glad we're here/ Dancing with our fears tonight."