The No Doubt singer and country music star recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary

They do say that opposites attract! Gwen Stefani shared rare insight into her marriage to Blake Shelton this week with a video posted on TikTok.

The 'Just a Girl' hitmaker revealed that she and Blake "just work" despite their very different upbringings.

Along with a video montage featuring their opposing lifestyles, she wrote: "When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works."

WATCH: Gwen Stefani showcases the difference between life in Oklahoma and LA with Blake Shelton

The clip showed the couple looking happy getting dirty on their farm but appearing equally at ease on the star-studded set of The Voice and taking stage to perform too.

Gwen sang the lyrics: "We're from two different worlds, but you can still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl."

While Gwen grew up in Anaheim, California, Blake was raised in rural Oklahoma.

© Getty Blake and Gwen attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

They don't have any children together but they are successfully co-parenting Gwen's three boys from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, split their time between their parents' homes in Los Angeles and the ranch in Oklahoma. Gwen's fans love it when she opens the doors to their homes to share a glimpse into their lives.

© Getty Gwen and Blake with her three sons she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale

The pair recently rang in their second wedding anniversary and if her speech at Blake's Hollywood Walk of Fame presentation was anything to go by, their relationship has never been better .

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," she said at the time.

"Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you've had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer and entertainer, an actor, a comedian, an entrepreneur, he's the same guy today as he was back then; a country guy with a love for country music.

© Getty Blake grew up in Oklahoma and Gwen was raised in California

"He's magnetic, the most generous person you'll ever know and always just him. No matter where he goes, making people happy, laugh, making jokes."

Family is everything to Blake who left The Voice after 23 seasons to focus on his wife and his stepchildren.

© Instagram Gwen shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

He told People: "Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'. That's our life now, and we love it."

© Instagram Gwen on her wedding day with her son Kingston

Blake added: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."