Maya Jama is an absolute goddess as she showcases phenomenal physique in tiny bikini

Maya Jama has regularly stunned her followers with her dramatic sense of fashion, including her love of daring pieces of swimwear, and she unveiled another stunner on Thursday.

The Love Island presenter had her bronzed body on full display as she posed in a tiny brown two-piece that hugged all of her curves, and showcased her toned physique, including her sensational abs. The post also showed off her glamorously toned legs as she posed for the saucy shot while showing off her stylish accessories, including a golden bracelet.

Maya didn't caption the small clip, instead allowing it to do all the talking as she ran her hands through her luscious brunette locks.

Maya has been spending an extended amount of time in Ibiza, where she recently turned 29, and earlier in the month, she put a glamorous twist on Ariel from The Little Mermaid with her latest outfit, which featured a jewelled mermaid-style bralette made up of pastel pink shells and blue and green gems that fell in waterfall droplets down her toned abs.

A low waist sage green skirt with a fitted cut finished off her ensemble, while Maya wore her long brunette hair in soft beach waves that fell to her hips and added minimal makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

"Been on cloud 9," Maya captioned the rooftop photos, which saw hundreds of fans all take note of her stunning outfit. "Mermaid vibezzzz," wrote one, and another similarly remarked: "Scrolling cuddling my toddler who legit just said 'WOW mummy a mermaid!'" A third added: "That top I can't."

When she marked her birthday, Maya rocked a sunshine yellow scalloped bikini by Neena Swim featuring high-rise bottoms and a flattering balcony bralette. Maya teased her mermaid tresses into a casual half-up style and added oversized black sunglasses.

"The best birthday morning," she captioned the post. "Woke up 29 fine and gratefullllllllll. Love you all so much! The last year was incredible & here's to an even better one loading."

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ regularly causes a stir with her fashion choices, with several fans going wild over her summery ensembles that showcased her gym-honed figure on Love Island. Opening up about her workout secrets during an interview with Women's Health, Maya described herself as "very much a beginner" in the gym but said she tries to work out three to four days a week as part of a healthy lifestyle.

"I'm actually finding it quite fun. Once a week, I do a one-hour boxing workout with my trainer Bradley Simmonds, who keeps me motivated; if I'm on my own, I'll pump up high-energy songs like Bicycle by Vybz Kartel to get me through my workout," she explained.