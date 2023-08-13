Loose Women's Jane McDonald teases exciting news with gorgeous poolside photo

The former Loose Women star has been busy jet-setting over the last few months

Jane McDonald delighted her fans on Sunday, when she took to Instagram to share that she'll soon be able to reveal more about the exciting plans she has lined up.

The singer and presenter posted two pictures of herself in a fabulous sun-soaked location, the second of which showed her standing poolside as she wore a multicoloured floaty dress with an orange jacket and white sandals.

In the first photo, the stylish brunette beamed in a blue coat and sunglasses, pushing back her long locks as she stood with the beach just visible behind her.

The TV star captioned the photos: "I've really enjoyed filming this week. Can't wait to tell you more about what I've been up to! In the meantime… my new series Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan is out on Friday 25th August at 9pm on @channel5_tv."

© Instagram Jane has been filming in some beautiful locations

Jane's fans were quick to share their excitement for both of her upcoming shows, with some guessing where her latest instalment is being filmed.

One wrote: "Looks like it’s Jameos del Agua in Lanzarote," and another agreed: "I've stood exactly where you are there Jane, Lanzarote!! The view from there is incredible."

Others commented: "Looking forward to seeing it, Jane," and "Can't wait to see your new series x," while many of the star's fans complimented her always on-point fashion sense.

© Instagram The star's fashion sense was a hit with fans

They wrote: "That coat is phenom, Jane," "Looking beautiful," "Look absolutely gorgeous as ever," and: "Looking fantastic Jane". Earlier in the week, Jane demonstrated her eye for style when Jane showcased her endless legs in a pair of crisp white shorts, which she wore with a matching waistcoat.

"Love it here!" She captioned the image, which Jane posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.



© Instagram Jane stunned earlier in the week in her crisp white outfit

The same day she also reminded viewers about the premiere of Lost in Japan, writing: "Exciting news... My new TV travel series 'Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan' starts on Friday 25th August at 9pm on Channel 5."

Jane's news was met with enthusiasm from her many fans, with their comments including: "Date saved!!! Looking forward to seeing your latest travels xx," "Can't wait to watch," and simply: "Yesss!".

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The presenter is a viewer favourite

One couldn't help teasing the award-winning broadcaster, who shot to fame as the breakout star of the BBC's documentary series The Cruise in the 1990s: "I hope someone finds you Jane x."

A few days previously, Jane shared another photo of herself in a different far-flung location and having a wonderful time – although she insisted she was working, too!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock During an appearance on This Morning

The performer posed on the veranda of a beachside hotel with the gorgeous coast stretching out in front of her and crystalline waters visible. She looked sensational in her gorgeous summer dress, proving that she is the ultimate beachside dream.

The orange and pink number showed off her flawless physique as she posed on a sun lounger, while accessorising with a pair of sunglasses. Jane wore a white wristwatch on one arm and a bracelet on the other as she smiled into the camera. In her caption, the fan-favourite travel presenter joked: "Another day of filming - I am working hard (honest!!)."