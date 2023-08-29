TikTok's Dylan Mulvaney is a classic beauty in satin bow mini dress to deliver powerful speech

The transgender TikTok star was crowned Breakout Creator 2023 for her 'Days of Girlhood' series

TikTok royalty Dylan Mulvaney was saluted on Sunday night as she took home Breakout Creator at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

A timeless beauty in a fitted satin mini dress, Dylan twirled onto the stage in a slick red gown adorned with an oversized bow across the bust. She slipped into glittering cherry-red heels and levelled up her evening wear with a set of sparkling diamond accessories.

Take a closer look at the TikTok star's red carpet-ready ensemble in the clip below…

WATCH: Dylan Mulvaney makes powerful comment against “extreme transphobia” at the Streamy Awards

Dylan's platinum blonde hair, styled by Angelina Panelli, was swept into classic Hollywood waves as her makeup artist Caroline Hernandez opted for a full face of MAC Cosmetics glam to highlight her flawless complexion.

© Getty Dylan was a classic beauty in a satin mini dress

Fans couldn't help but comment on Dylan's old-school glamour moment, taking to social media to share the love for her sartorial prowess.

"She looks like a Barbie!" wrote one fan on Instagram, as another responded: "Oh my god. Blonde is seriously her color." A third added: "I seriously gasped when I saw her on screen. She looks gorgeous!!"

Accepting her award, Dylan shared an emotional speech that highlighted the "extreme amount of transphobia" she has experienced since stepping into the spotlight.

© Getty Dylan Mulvaney accepts the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator onstage at The 2023 Streamy Awards

"532 days ago I made a coming out video that turned into my 'Days of Girlhood' series and my life has been changed for the better.

"On the flipside, there has also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate and I know that my community is feeling it and even our allies are feeling it," she explained.

© Getty Dylan served in the style stakes earlier this month to attend the opening night performance of 'A Transparent Musical'

"Allyship needs to look different and you need to support trans people publicly and proudly. I think the trans community and the creator community have something in common - and people often underestimate us," Dylan continued, before concluding her speech by saying: "I'm going to have a beer!"