The reason Meghan Markle wore red for UK visit The Duchess of Sussex looks sensational in scarlet

Meghan Markle looks incredible in red, doesn't she? Whether she chooses to enhance her fashion prowess as part of a style statement, or she simply loves a tonal ruby hue, we love to see the mother-of-two stepping out in a colour that denotes power, passion, dominance and confidence

SEE: Meghan Markle makes a case for red trousers - 7 of our favourite pairs

The Duchess of Sussex's sartorial elegance enamoured royal onlookers as she joined Prince Harry at the One Young World event in Manchester this week. Turning heads in an ultra-flattering scarlet trouser set from AnotherTomorrow, we couldn't help but swoon over her choice to rock such a statement colour for her UK return.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's fashion evolution

According to body language expert Darren Stanton on behalf of Betfair, Meghan confidently "asserted her dominance," at the poignant event, while Prince Harry appeared much more "reserved" than usual.

Could it be down to the symbolic shade of her power suit? Meghan has a penchant for particular colours and we often see her commanding attention in a statement shade of crimson.

RELATED: 12 red hot royals and their most ravishing red looks

Meghan wore red to the Mountbatten Music Festival in 2020

From her glamorous red getup at the Mountbatten Music Festival in 2020 to that iconic scarlet Carolina Herrera gown at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City, the Duchess certainly loves to make a style statement.

"For her speech, knowing she would be centre stage, Meghan chose the shade of red, an extremely powerful colour, one that denotes being supremely confident and is often associated with superheroes," explains Darren.

READ: Meghan Markle looks sublime in slinky red ensemble for poignant Manchester event

MORE: Meghan Markle secretly seen in UK - wearing sell-out £770 trousers

"Wearing such a colour shows the mindset Meghan wanted to adopt for that particular event," he adds. Wearing red has long been associated with our primal survival and signifies strength and resilience.

According to Forbes, dressing to impress in the tonal hue "subconsciously inspires and helps the wearer to take action and succeed."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Salute to Freedom Gala, NYC

Meghan isn't the only royal unafraid to rock the boldest shade on the colour wheel. Princess Diana was also a fan of the fiery hue, while the Duchess of Cambridge shares a fondness for crimson.

Remember her iconic 40th birthday portrait in Alexander McQueen? We're always inspired after seeing the fashion-forward royal ladies branching away from the neutrals.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.