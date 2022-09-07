Tamron Hall debuts unbelievable new look as season four of her show premieres The TV star looked so chic

Tamron Hall unveiled her striking hair transformation on Tuesday just in time for the season four premiere of The Tamron Hall Show.

READ: Tamron Hall leaves fans ecstatic with unbelievable announcement

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old broadcast journalist shared a carousel of glamorous photos giving center stage to her radiant new locks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tamron Hall's son Moses has mixed reaction to trying apples

In a bid to switch things up, Tamron ditched her cropped raven tresses in favor of a platinum blonde bouffant quiff. The TV star looked overjoyed as she graced the set of her hit talk show.

Matching her outfit to her hair, Tamron opted for a stylish butter yellow maxi dress featuring a bold leaf print.

MORE: Tamron Hall melts hearts as son marks major milestone

MORE: Tamron Hall 'devastated' after recent health diagnosis

The mum-of-one accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings, black strappy heels and statement silver jewelry.

Tamron rocked a bold new look

Sharing the look with her fans, Tamron captioned her social media post: "Golden Hour. Glam squad, hair: @johnnywright220, makeup: @raul0tero, wardrobe: @ericniemand2.0 #netaporter #rodarte @tamronhallshow Season 4 premier."

Her fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the talk show host, with one writing: "I love the blonde Tamron," whilst a second noted: "Love love love your hair!!!"

"Alright Tam Tam working that blonde bombshell hair," penned a third, and a fourth added: "Tamron that hair is on [fire emojis] GORGEOUS!"

The TV star looked so glamorous

Back in 2016, Tamron spoke candidly about her signature pixie cut. Addressing her followers via Facebook, the star explained how she first experimented with short hair at the age of 18.

After receiving "really nasty comments from people on social media," the star started growing it out before her supportive mother stepped in. Once she reverted back to her shorter, cropped look, Tamron said: "My soul came back. And I said, 'This is who I am, and deal with it.'"

SEE: Tamron Hall looks on top of the world as she enjoys a daring day out in New York

Tamron's spectacular transformation comes after she enjoyed a spot of wine tasting at the Wolffer Estate Vineyard in the Hamptons. Dressed up for the occasion, Tamron slipped into a gloriously regal gown adorned with bold blue colors and striking patterns.

In her caption, she wrote: "Back from Italy and the second half of Summer is just as sweet. Thank you to my friends at @wolfferwine. Yes, rosé season is in full bloom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here