Gwen Stefani's dramatic hair transformation divides fans

Gwen Stefani is known for her dramatic makeovers, but one picture in particular really caused a stir with fans. The former The Voice judge looked totally unrecognizable in an Instagram picture posted in 2022, showing the singer in an edgy black wig with sharp bangs.

The songstress, known for her iconic blonde locks, teamed the darker look with a green and white geometric printed dress for a striking and memorable moment.

Fans were quick to voice their opinion about her makeover – and it turned out to be quite a polarizing change. "That CHER look rocks," while yet another penned: "Love you with the black hair!" and a third commented: "Yes… we love the this edgy look!!!!!"

However hundreds of fans declared that they missed her trademark platinum blonde locks; one penned: "Please go blonde again the dark hair is harsh on your pretty face," while another wrote: "Different, your blonde hair looks better."

Gwen is no stranger to mixing up her style and changing her hair, as she has also rocked a a retro head of curls reminiscent of her 90s era followed by a sleek bobbed look, however, she is most synonymous with her old Hollywood-inspired curls and go-to red lipstick.

Gwen is known for her blonde locks

Gwen, 53, is mom to three children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – whose father is Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. They live in their $14 million (£10.7 million) family home in Los Angeles with her husband Blake Shelton, who she met while they were both judges on NBC show The Voice.

Located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley, the three-storey home has 13,000 square feet of living space and features a home theatre, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area.

However the blended family also call a very different residence in Oklahoma home; Blake's breathtaking ranch that spans 1,300 acres and also served as their 2021 wedding venue.

© Getty Gwen and Blake wed in 2021

The $4.3m million home has become a perfect amalgamation of Gwen's wacky aesthetic and Blake's down-home country feel, as Gwen revealed in 2020 when she gave fans a look inside the home during a virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Gwen's quirky sense of style shone through as the walls were covered in snakeskin print paper. Photographs on Blake's Instagram feed have also shown off the eclectic interiors – but it was a social post by interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard that revealed just how spectacular the pair have made their home.

© Instagram Gwen and her kids on the farm

The all-white property is multi-storey with grand pillars outside a huge front porch and perfectly manicured gardens. It is believed Blake even built his own chapel on the land as a declaration of his love to Gwen and that's where they tied the knot.

The pair staged their engagement reveal in what appeared to be the venue in question, featuring religious symbols and a beautiful stained-glass window. The incredible grounds of the property also made the perfect backdrop for the wedding photographs.

The sun was setting behind the couple as they stood in an elevated position with a valley below them and the picturesque chapel in the corner of the frame.