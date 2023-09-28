Ruth Langsford looks sensational as she dons figure-hugging pair of skinny jeans

Ruth Langsford easily has some of the best styles when she's appearing on our screens, but even her off-duty looks are just as mesmerising as she proved on Thursday with a stunning look.

The former This Morning star posed up a storm as she prepared to present her QVC show. Standing in the studio's elevator, she captured a quick glimpse of her look, which consisted of a green overcoat, printed T-shirt and an ultra-chic pair of skinny jeans that hugged her figure perfectly. Accompanying her in the lift were two large suitcases.

It wasn't just her skinny jeans that were causing a fashion storm, as Ruth made sure to dress for the autumnal weather as she prepared to present her show, standing in a gorgeous black coat and a sleek pair of heels. Underneath her outfit was a bold blue shirt.

Speaking about her outfit, the presenter said: "Tune in tonight to check out my new coat with faux leather sleeves."

© Instagram Ruth was a vision in her skinny jeans

It's great to see Ruth back in action after the 63-year-old had to take an extended break away from programmes like Loose Women when she came down with a chest infection.

"My 'lurgy' is actually a chest infection! So I am here on antibiotics and a steam vapouriser twice a day!" Ruth penned alongside a sad face emoji.

© Instagram The star is getting back on screens after falling ill

The TV star kept fans updated via her social media on her infection and even showed the "hot toddy" recipe she was making to try to ease her symptoms. She wrote: "Got the lurgy! So I’ve made myself a hot toddy and I'm going back to bed! Lemon, orange, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, honey and a big splosh of Irish whiskey. Let’s hope this does the trick…. if nothing else it should help me sleep!"

Friends and fans rushed to share their well-wishes with the QVC star. "Wish you better lovely friend," Vanessa Feltz penned, while fans added: "Nothing like homemade chicken soup to make you feel better," and: "I hope you're better soon. Homemade chicken soup is one of the best things you can have."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth recently battled a chest infection

Whilst Ruth was under the weather, her beloved pooch Maggie made sure to keep her company, and while ill Ruth shared the sweetest photo from her bed with her dog lying beside her and wrote: "My sickbed companion."

