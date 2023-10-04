Michelle Keegan stuns in corset top as she opens doors to Zara-inspired walk-in wardrobe

Michelle Keegan, 36, is a total vision in a tiny black corset and figure-flattering jeans as she welcomes fans to have a look around her sensational walk-in wardrobe at megamansion she shares with husband Mark Wright.

The Brassic actress' dressing room has undergone a dramatic transformation thanks to organisational pros, the Style Sisters, taking it from a cluttered dumping ground to an immaculate boutique-worthy space. Check out the incredible video…

WATCH: See inside Michelle Keegan's wardrobe that 'looks like Zara'

The Style Sisters shared the clip on their Instagram channel which boasts 286,000 followers, and so many were obsessed with the glow up.

"I just want to know which charity shop the black bags are going to, run don't walk," wrote one fan after seeing a stack of black bags filled with old clothes on the floor of the wardrobe. Another added: "Looks fabulous! Wardrobe of dreams," and a third wrote: "This dressing room looks like Zara, it’s stunning."

The Style Sisters love helping celeb clients

The tidying queens have been on hand to help a variety of A-list clients with their private spaces and they often share the before and after photos and videos with their fans. Famous faces they have worked with include Jamie and Jools Oliver, Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden and Vogue Williams.

The duo, Gemma Lilly and Charlotte Reddington, gave an exclusive interview to HELLO! and spoke about which projects have been her favourite. “We have worked on some absolutely amazing projects that we are both so proud of, we love our transformations that we have created for the deserving winners of ITVs This Morning, our clients homes Rochelle and Marvin Humes' children’s play room was a fun project that we loved creating, Jamie and Jools Oliver’s laundry room was a beautiful space for us to design and style and we loved that we needed to make it super practical yet stylish for their wonderful home.”

What's the rest of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's home like?

The couple created a custom white Georgian-style home "with a modern twist", Mark explained to his Instagram followers after setting up an Instagram account dedicated entirely to the renovation: @wrightyhome. Since then, we've seen an array of updates from inside and outside their jaw-dropping property.

The Brassic actress and the former TOWIE star have a spacious master bedroom with a Simba mattress, an upholstered headboard wall panel flanked by floor-to-ceiling antique mirrors.

Other impressive features include their party bar, spa-like bathroom, snug cinema room and vast outdoor pool.

See the best pictures of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's mansion

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's bathroom

© Instagram Check out their plush living room

© Instagram Their home has lovely views too