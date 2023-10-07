Mariah Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe look so grown up in rare picture with famous mom

Mariah Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe have grown up in the spotlight, and they're already growing to be so big, and their mom can't believe it.

The 12-year-olds, who Mariah shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, appeared in a rare photo she posted on her Instagram.

Mariah, dressed in a denim jacket and a patterned scarf, smiled beside her daughter Monroe, who wore a pink Nirvana sweatshirt, while Monroe, incredibly, wore his mom's merch. The two even sported matching headphones around their neck.

VIDEO: Mariah Carey joins twins for lavish stay in Beverly Hills home

"DemTWEENS taking over!!!!" Mariah wrote of her kids, and fans immediately began bombarding the comments section with heart emojis as they gushed over the family-of-three.

"Always be dem babies," one wrote, while another gushed: "Demtweens with the headphone and shirt game. A music appreciation moment," and a third added: "Queen always serving looks! What a beautiful family, I honestly couldn’t be more happy for you! The family you DESERVE!"

Recently, the "We Belong Together" songstress shared an adorable set of photos capturing life at home with the twins while introducing a pair of new additions to the family.

© Instagram Mariah's twins Moroccan and Monroe looked so grown up!

"Summer prolonged… even though I try, I can't let go! Introducing #DemKittens, the new adopted family members: Nacho & Rocky Jr.," she wrote alongside a photo introducing their new kittens, quoting the lyrics to her own song "Can't Let Go" from her 1991 debut record.

Mariah posted the picture of herself and her kids holding onto the tiny new kittens while inside what looked to be their family room, brightly painted in green and decorated with geometric colorful carpeting and a big screen TV.

MORE: Mariah Carey dazzles fans in stunning gown with impossibly high slit

A fan commented: "I love how you still quote your classic songs and are proud of them," and a third wrote: "So beautiful to see a megastar do normal things showing everyone she's a relatable queen."

© Instagram They've begun taking after their famous parents

One of her fans was playful enough to comment on her status as the "Queen of Christmas," asking her: "Where are the Christmas shoes dahhhling?! We trying to plan ahead!" and Mariah simply responded: "Not yet!"

MORE: Mariah Carey dons waist-cinching dress for night out with lookalike daughter Monroe

Although that proved to be a premonition for what's to come, as a couple weeks later, the 54-year-old announced that she would be embarking on a Christmas tour during the holiday season.

"Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!" she wrote, and her millions of fans immediately were left thrilled, leaving responses like: "Stop this is literally the most important thing announced all year," and: "Queen of vocals, queen of R&B, queen of lyrics and yes, the queen of Christmas!"

MORE: Mariah Carey shares intimate glimpse into private life at $9m NYC home

The summary alongside the tour announcement reads: "Mariah brings an extravagant, festive outing that only she can deliver to limited cities across the U.S. Her special run of can't-miss shows brings out the festive spirit in fans of all ages."

The tour kicks off on November 15 in Highland, California and will conclude on December 17 in New York City, and includes two dates in Canada (Toronto and Montreal).

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.