Amanda Seyfried's farm-house style NYC apartment is the stuff of dreams

Amanda Seyfried is one of our Hollywood style icons, and for good reason. The Mamma Mia actress has proved time and time again that she can nail a glamorous head-turning outfit. Not it seems Amanda is proving her interior design prowess as fans are offered an insight into her gorgeous farm-house style New York City apartment that will have you swooning.

The Mean Girls star's incredible property is formed of three former staff quarters in a beautiful building that has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places and dates back to 1907. Amanda told Architectural Digest that large arched windows were important to her as someone who values a bright airy space.

The airy apartment which was inspired by a farmhouse aesthetic is a far cry from the Letters to Juliet star's previous home - a dark third-floor New York apartment.

© Instagram Spot Amanda's cushioned windowsill benches

It is clear a lot of time and effort has gone into decorating her new pad, and yet it is purely a pied-à-terre – somewhere to rest her weary head when she's not kicking back at the stunning farm she owns with her husband Thomas Sadoski in the Catskill Mountains of New York.

© Instagram Amanda loves a book shelf

The interior design by Sarah Zames is impressive to say the least, especially given the home was barely liveable when the Dear John actress bought it. Alongside the beautiful professional snaps of Amanda's home, the star has generously offered candid behind-the-scenes insights into her home in use, namely by her two sweet children – six-year-old daughter Nina and Thomas, two.

The living room

The actress has shown photos of a room in the home where her children enjoy playing. The room featured light-coloured walls, a plush cream sofa with comfortable pillows, and a white and oatmeal patterned rug. An adorable playhouse had been added in neutral shades to match the room and two cushioned benches under the grand windows adding character to the room.

The mother-of-two's home features a generous living room with oak full-length shutters that warm up the white walls. The space also features a luxurious velvet couch in a deep teal shade, and a low mahogany round coffee table, and further depth is added by velvet armchairs in a sumptuous olive.

The room is accessorised to add visual interest and a personal touch. At the back of the space is an enormous bookcase that covers the wall plus a patterned rug that ties together all the colours used in the furniture making the room feel unified and thus, even more relaxing.

The dining area

Behind the sofa is an open-plan dining area. The space is home to a long rectangular dining table made from a warm wood that is kept rustic and bare, simply dressed with a bowl of lemons and simple black chairs.

The kitchen

Keeping with the open-plan aesthetic, Amanda's home features a minimalist kitchen that we would love to cook in. The A Mouthful of Air star opted for white cabinetry which blends in with the white walls to make the space feel bigger and more clean-cut. White ornamental pieces have been added for texture as well as functional pieces like stacks of bowls on the wall shelves.

The kitchen also features a breakfast bar area with warm wood surround and black metal stools. An enormous bunch of flowers completes the space.

The farmhouse inspiring her NYC apartment

When not showing off her New York apartment, Amanda shares insights into farm life where the star revels in time getting back to nature. The property is home to not just her family, but also her pets including her adorable dog Finn. The farm is truly picturesque with incredible lush views and acres of green grass.

© Instagram Amanda's incredible farmhouse views

