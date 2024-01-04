Christina Aguilera poses with rarely-seen daughter Summer, nine, in adorable photos

Christina Aguilera rang in New Year's with an impressive concert, but in a series of sweet behind-the-scenes photos, the 'Dirrty' singer revealed she had one adorable fan present, her daughter, Summer Rain, nine.

The mom-of-two looked like a sultry ice queen with a risque outfit that consisted of a white puffer jacket and colorless bodice. But in a set of adorable sepia-toned snaps, she posed with her mini-me daughter, who looked thrilled to be joining her mom. In the photos, Summer wore a black coat as she cuddled up with Christina with the singer putting their close bond on full display.

In her caption, the 43-year-old mused: "Me & Mine," and added a snowflake emoji at the end.

Fans loved the adorable moment as one penned: "I never understood how important being a present parent was until I had a child of my own! You are such an inspiration @Xtina!" and a second added: "You & Mini-You (Summer)."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Happy New Year! I just want to say you have such a beautiful family and thank you for being such great inspiration/motivation in every way! Te Amo."

Many others were enchanted by Christina's beauty, as a fourth follower enthused: "I swear she gets hotter every day," while another compared her to the Marvel character Emma Frost.

Christina shares Summer with her fiance, Matthew Rutler, and the singer is also a mother to son Max, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

Summer is starting to become a mainstay at Christina's shows, and she joined her famous mom in Australia back in December. In a clip, the nine-year-old was sitting on the stage playing on an iPad to keep herself occupied while Christina warmed up her voice ready for the show.

Another moment showed the superstar walking from her car to the show with Summer Rain walking in front of her, and another saw Christina kneel down to check on her daughter and give her a kiss while rehearsals were underway.

The 'Reflection' hitmaker's video was shared on her social media and was immediately flooded with comments from her loyal followers. One person wrote: "Awwww… makes me happy to know my Diva is happy too. She has her kids, her partner in crime, her fans that have learned so much from her example. Forever a Fighter @xtina."

A second added: "My sister and I had the best night of our life! We love you Xtina! Always have, always will xxx," as a third said: "Queen, you are serving looks, face, body. LEGENDTINA!"

