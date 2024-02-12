Victoria Beckham is sensational in a tiny lace two-piece for an ultra-rare risqué look

Victoria Beckham rocked a sensational, vampy look in a daring new video.

The former Spice Girls singer, 49, was celebrating the launch of her new fragrance from her cosmetic brand, Victora Beckham Beauty, by posting the video campaign on her social media and was the star of the show.

Victoria, who is married to ex-England football captain David, looked phenomenal in a tiny lace two-piece outfit, consisting of a seriously chic black bra with matching briefs and lace-clad tights over the top.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham stunned in a vampy look posted on social media

The fashion designer draped a black blazer over her shoulders at one point in the video and also donned a lace face covering, adding an extra layer of chic.

Victoria's new launch is called Suite 302 and she shared more details in the caption with a quote from Jérôme Epinette, Perfumer for Suite 302, who said: "We played with very specific, incredibly exquisite notes that give the impression of skin-to-skin touching, and so when experiencing the fragrance on another it creates the effect of a fingerprint left behind."

A previous post on social media also showed off Victoria in the same outfit which highlighted her seriously toned arms – which the mother-of-four manages to achieve with her seriously impressive fitness routine consisting of cardio, low-impact workouts such as Pilates and an impeccably clean diet.

Meanwhile, fans of Victoria and David know that although they take their work in sport and fashion extremely seriously, they're not afraid of poking fun at themselves.

After Victoria shared her fragrance promotional video on her social media, she then posted the Uber Eats commercial she and David appeared in recently. The ad campaign was teased earlier this week but aired in full during the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday evening.

Along with David and Victoria, other big names appeared including Friends legends Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

In the moment shared on Victoria's Instagram, the famous husband and wife are in the kitchen struggling to remember which famous girl band she was a part of.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Victoria Beckham

Keeping to her fashion-forward outfit choices, Victoria hilariously wore a T-shirt with the words: "David's wife" on it while sporting her trademark high-waisted jeans with a chic gold-buckled belt. Her hair was styled in long, loose waves and her makeup was subtle but stunning.

In another promo shot for the commercial, Victoria wore a similar T-shirt but instead featured the slogan: "My dad had a Rolls Royce," a reference to their interaction in the recent Beckham Netflix documentary.