Eva Mendes shares rare picture of holiday celebration at home with Ryan Gosling and two daughters

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling celebrated a private Christmas and are marking the holiday season in their own little abode with their two daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven.

Eva, 49, took to her Instagram with a rare glimpse into her life away from the spotlight with a nod to her family holiday season, sharing a slew of photos that epitomized the vibe she strived for this Christmas.

"Mami Life …What I wanted my look to be on Xmas vs what it was," she captioned a pair of glam snaps of herself with a made-up face and gold hoop earrings, and closed it out with a fresh-faced selfie at home, sipping from her "MAMA" mug with a loose striped tee.

"Wouldn't change it for the world tho," Eva gushed. "Sending loads of love out there. Besos y cariño (transl: hugs and love), Evita."

Fans lavished her comments section with praise, leaving responses like: "Stunning either way!" and: "There is glamor beauty and then there is just simple inside to outside beauty. You have both," as well as: "Our Mommy vibes are always on point!!!" plus: "Same here, wonderful mami life! I think it's the best thing in my life, but often I don't recognize it."

Eva (and the rest of the world) received a special kind of Christmas gift when Ryan, her partner since 2011 when they first worked on the film The Place Beyond the Pines, returned to his iconic role as Ken from the summer smash Barbie.

The 43-year-old Canadian star embraced his musical side once again when he teamed up with producer extraordinaire Mark Ronson to release not just "I'm Just Ken" but also three other remixes (the "Merry Kristmas Barbie," the "In My Feelings Acoustic," and the Purple Disco Machine Remix") in the form of a new EP.

Ryan released the tracks with the help of his indie band Dead Man's Bones, and Eva couldn't help but gush: "So grateful to @iammarkronson for getting my man to make more music. Dead Man's Bones is my favorite band ….when I first heard Ryan sing, MY HEART EXPLODED. More Ryan & Ronson musica por favor!"

© Instagram Eva shared a photo of what her Christmas with her two daughters was really like

When accepting an honor at the Variety's Annual Hitmakers earlier this month, Mark gushed of the track: "I was so in love with Greta Gerwig and her vision that if she told me to put fly posters that said Barbie up and down the West Side Highway, I probably would have done that as well at that point."

The new release comes just in time for awards season as the Greta Gerwig helmed fantasy comedy begins to pick up steam, especially thanks to a sweep at the Golden Globe nominations.

© Instagram Eva has consistently been her longtime partner's biggest cheerleader

The film received nine nominations in the Musical or Comedy category, the most of the night, followed by Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things.

Ryan picked up a nod for his acclaimed supporting turn as the male counterpart to Margot Robbie's Barbie, and is already being touted as an early frontrunner for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

