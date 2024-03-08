Zendaya debuts new look in low-slung jeans and unexpected accessory

Zendaya never misses when it comes to pairing cool with chic. The Dune actress stepped out at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood and her ensemble was mixed with casual denim and high-class glamor.

The 27-year-old looked sensational in super low-slung jeans that were tailored with a loose, baggy style, adding a nod to 90s fashion to the statement outfit.

But while Zendaya was rocking a relaxed look on the bottom half, the top half of the ensemble was more dressed up.

© Monica Schipper Zendaya attends the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

The star wore a silver corset-style top which was drenched in embellishments, sparkle and lace.

The accessories were also standout stars. Zendaya hung a silver chain belt around the low-waist jeans which featured eye-catching discs, and she also wore two wrist cuffs, an arm cuff around her upper arm and even wore an unexpectedly large cuff-style choker, which immediately drew attention and brought the entire ensemble together flawlessly.

The Spider-Man actress, who is dating her former co-star Tom Holland, kept her short brunette locks down and sleek with a flick curl at the end and her makeup was fresh, neutral and stunning.

Zendaya was photographed on the carpet alongside her long-term stylist, Law Roach, who has been dressing the star many times recently due to her busy schedule.

© Paras Griffin Zendaya attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

The actress has been promoting her latest release, Dune 2, which launched in cinemas in February. The film is a follow-up to the 2022 film which also starred Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson.

Amid the glamour, Zendaya and Timothee shared insights with Entertainment Tonight about the intricacies of portraying lovers on screen, given their real-life platonic bond.

Zendaya described their on-screen kisses as "definitely strange," a sentiment echoed by Timothee, who found the experience "weird as hell" due to their close friendship.

© Stefanie Keenan Zendaya has been ruling the fashion game recently

Meanwhile, her appearance at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards came just one day after she walked the photography line at The Green Carpet Fashion Awards at 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

The Emmy Award-winning actress is known for switching up her red carpet looks on the regular, and her outfit at 1 Hotel was a stark contrast to her denim and corset look.

During Wednesday's outing, Zendaya opted for a floor-length gown with a low-cut front. The impeccable dress featured fringe details and an intricate snakeskin pattern.

Zendaya also opted for long, wavy hair draped down her back and she was wearing plenty of diamonds in the form of stacking bracelets and rings on both arms.