Frankie Bridge's favourite H&M linen trousers she 'lives in' on holiday are only £15.99 and I'm definitely buying them

Are you on the lookout for the perfect pair of trousers to wear on holiday? Frankie Bridge to the rescue! The Loose Women star shares her top high-street fashion picks every week with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, and in the latest instalment, she's served up a pair of H&M linen trousers that are a total must-have.

Packing for a sunshine break can be tricky since you need to plan for every eventuality - cooler nights, day trips and restaurant outings all need outfits as well as the regular lounge by the pool sessions. Linen trousers are a perfect option for all of these situations and more.

Frankie looks chic and cool in her linen trousers on her Maldives trip

As well as being stylish, with a timeless look that never goes out of fashion, they’re extremely breathable, meaning you’ll keep cool - and they’re lightweight, which makes them great for both wearing and packing. Not to mention they provide coverage from the sun’s harmful rays, so you don’t need to worry about your legs getting sunburned.

The pair Frankie models from her overwater hut in the Maldives are from H&M and at only £15.99 are an absolute bargain. She chose the black colourway, but they’re also available in white, cream, khaki, beige pin stripes, black and white geometric patterned and sky blue - all perfect colours for a holiday capsule wardrobe.

I’m extremely tempted by the cream version - but all colourways are extremely versatile. Style with a simple cotton t-shirt or blouse and add a denim jacket or cardigan if temperatures drop in the evening. As far as footwear goes, they would be perfect with flip-flops, sandals or espadrilles for a perfect beach-to-bar ensemble, or paired with trainers if you’re going on a day trip which will require some leg work.

Don’t forget your accessories, too - chunky bangles and oversize sunnies are a must, and a wide-brimmed hat is the perfect stylish accompaniment to protect you from the sun.

If you're after something a bit less boho, M&S have a great pair of tapered linen trousers which have a more tailored, structured look. They're a trending product available in black, white, beige and green. But some of the most popular sizes are already sold out so hurry if you do want a pair of these. The great thing about this style is that it's available in petite, regular and long, so there's a pair to fit every body shape.

Frankie says: “One thing I'll live in on holiday is linen trousers. Wear them with bikini tops or one pieces as your cover-up. Dress them up for dinner or wear out for a day trip. Such easy wearing something you can wear time and time again!”

The presenter picked out a cute bandeaux top - which is currently reduced from £35 to £24.50 at Pretty Lavish - to pair with her trews, and it looks perfect. “Love this little strapless top too,” she says. “You could also put with shorts and a slip top to get more wear out of it!”