Nicole Kidman looks incredibly youthful in plunging gown in latest red carpet appearance
Digital Cover celebrity-style© Araya Doheny

Nicole attended the premiere of her new series The Perfect Couple

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
It seems Nicole Kidman has had another sip from the fountain of youth ahead of her red carpet appearance for the Hollywood premiere of her new project on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old stunned in a sparkling black dress that showcased her toned figure; the plunging Ferragamo gown featured a halter neck and was made of sheer material. 

She completed the look with a black tuxedo jacket thrown over one shoulder. Nicole opted to wear her hair out for the premiere, her blonde locks styled to perfection- could she be any more chic?

Nicole Kidman stars in The Perfect Couple

The event celebrated the premiere of the Netflix mystery series The Perfect Couple, set to drop today, September 5. 

The show was executive produced by Nicole herself as part of her Blossom Films production company, which she founded in 2010. 

"I grew up on [murder mysteries], and I haven't seen one like this for a while, so it was really exciting to be a part of it and to be able to produce it as well," she told Reuters at the event. 

Nicole wowed in a plunging black Ferragamo gown© Charley Gallay
"[Greer is] strong and powerful, and that was exciting to play. I'm always on this quest to find things that I haven't done or have different experiences."

The show also stars Spotlight actor Liev Schreiber and The White Lotus's Meghann FahyThe Perfect Couple, which The Guardian called "ludicrously good", follows a young woman as she prepares to marry into one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket. 

Nicole plays the mother of the groom and a famous novelist. According to the official Netflix site, "When a dead body appears on the beach, everyone's Champagne dreams quickly vanish and are replaced by suspicion."

The series also stars Liev Schreiber and Meghann Fahy© Araya Doheny
"As secrets bubble up to the surface, an investigation takes hold that feels plucked from one of Greer's books. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect," the synopsis reads. It is based on the 2018 novel by Elin Hilderbrand. 

The mother of four has hit the ground running this festival season; just last week, she walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival to premiere her new erotic thriller, Babygirl. 

As for how she maintains her youthful glow and toned body at 57 years old, Joey King, her co-star on A Family Affair, shed some light on her incredible routine. 

Nicole Kidman attends a red carpet for "Babygirl" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 30, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Matt Winkelmeyer
"[Nicole] taught me the most epic, awful butt workout I've ever learned in my life. It was so intense," Joey revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I was like, 'I'm a youngster. I can hang. I'm young, and I'm agile'- I thought I could hang, but I couldn't hang." 

Joey described the workout as incorporating "all these donkey kicks and the rainbows and the fire hydrants….but you have to keep your leg in the air for, like, 12 years. It's so hard." 

Joey King co-starred in A Family Affair with Nicole© Charley Gallay
"I do it still…I send [Nicole] photos when I do it. I'm like, 'Call the ambulance, love you!'" she laughed. 

The Big Little Lies actress revealed her most crucial skincare tip to Forbes in 2022, explaining how she maintains her glow. 

"Over the years, I've added more oils and serums to my routine, but my constant is a simple cleanser. And I'm always wearing sunscreen," she said. 

