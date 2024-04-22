Kerry Washington looks amazing in edgy sheer suit and heels

Kerry Washington swapped her power suits for something more fashion forward at the LA Times Festival of Books this weekend.

The 47-year-old star, best known for her role as crisis manager Olivia Pope in the ABC series Scandal, wore a sheer, midnight blue suit when visiting the festival to discuss her memoir Thicker than Water.

Her suit consisted of mesh trousers with satin shorts sewn into them, a textured blue top and a sheer blazer ensuring the entire outfit fit perfectly in between smart and chic.

She paired the outfit with neutral makeup and a nude lip that complemented her youthful appearance while wearing her hair slicked back into a long plait that she tossed over her shoulders.

Chunky but simple gold jewellery completed the ensemble, with her hoop earrings and rings matching the decadent metallic colour of her nails, allowing the subtle luxury of Kerry’s look to extend beyond clothes.

The airy matching set may have been inspired by the actress once stating, "I would wear pyjamas to work every day." Who can blame her?

On the stage next to Kerry sat her memoir, Thicker than Water, which was released last autumn to widespread acclaim.

Detailing the actress’s life, from growing up as a black girl in the Bronx to the imposter syndrome that came with entering the predominantly white world of Hollywood, the book delves into Kerry trying to answer the questions surrounding her sense of self. Who am I? How do I find a deeper sense of connection and belonging? What is my truest and most authentic self?

Thicker than Water has been the recipient of multiple positive reviews, with former FLOTUS Michelle Obama describing it as "raw, vulnerable and honest" while founder of lifestyle brand Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow found herself "captivated by every chapter."

Kerry - who raises daughter Isabelle and son Caleb with her former NFL star husband Nnamdi Asomugha, as well as being a stepmother to his teenage daughter from a previous relationship - previously admitted her book was her most vulnerable project to date.

"If people don’t like the movie, I’m like, 'Oh, yeah, talk to the director.' If I’m the director, I’m like, 'I know—the studio didn’t give me enough money,'" she told Vanity Fair, adding that "this time around, "there’s nobody else to blame."

"It’s much more vulnerable than any other creative endeavour I’ve ever taken on."

The mother-of-three was joined by other celebrities and celebrated authors at the LA Times Festival of Books such as RuPaul, John Green and Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen.

She later took to Instagram to tell her 7 million followers that the festival was "LIT".