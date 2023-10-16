Avril Lavigne defies expectations in rock T-shirt for famous friend's wedding

Weddings tend to be formal events where the dress code dictates guests should wear suits, dresses and other smart attire, which is why Avril Lavigne may have surprised fans with her latest outfit.

The Complicated singer attended the nuptials of Tyler Posey and Phem, whose real name is Olivia Marsico, in the Pacific Palisades, where they exchanged vows in a private meditation garden before hosting a reception at Duke's Malibu restaurant.

Phem's cousins Ava and Leah Clements, 13, shared a peek inside the celebrations on Instagram, and one snap showed them posing with Avril. She wore an oversized black T-shirt with what appears to be a pink band image on the front, layered underneath a black blazer with gold buttons.

A pair of chunky boots and thick black eyeliner highlighting her eyes completed her rocker chick look, while her blonde hair was styled into long waves that fell to her hips.

By comparison, twins Ava and Leah donned a smart black dress teamed with Converse high tops and a summery white floral dress with puff sleeves.

They also snapped a photo with fellow wedding guest Bella Thorne, who previously dated the groom. She looked radiant in a green slip with a lace trim, keeping the cold at bay with a fluffy black jacket.

The Teen Wolf actor and the singer met through music producer John Feldmann. After collaborating on a musical project, their professional relationship turned romantic in 2020 and they announced their engagement in 2023.

Tyler proposed at the beach in Central California on Valentine's Day with a carefully designed green ring – chosen for Phem's favourite colour.

"We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem's favorite place. We spend every Valentine’s Day there so it only felt perfect to do it there," Tyler spilled to People.

Meanwhile, Avril commented on her "messy" love life earlier this year after calling off her third engagement with Mod Sun.

She cryptically told Grazia Bulgaria: "Honestly, I'm a romantic and I love everything that comes with love. "It can be beautiful, it can be messy. It can be passionate, anger can intervene, there can be ups, there can be downs. But to some extent, it defines us as people."

Avril and Mod Sun got engaged in Paris in March 2022, but by late February 2023, they had broken off their engagement with singer Mod, real name Derek Smith, reportedly being blind-sided.

Avril has also previously been married twice. She wed Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley in 2006, but they split after three years. She then tied the knot with Nickelback star Chad Kroeger in 2013 but their marriage ended two years later.

On the subject of her two weddings and divorces, she told Billboard: "The way I looked at it is I married my long-terms."

She described her first husband as a "good Canadian guy" while she hinted her relationship with Chad ended on good terms. When announcing their split, Avril said: "We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other."

