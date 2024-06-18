Jodie Comer wows in seriously edgy black leather dress for The Bikeriders premiere in LA

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer struck sartorial gold on Monday as she stepped out to attend the premiere of The Bikeriders in Los Angeles.

For the glitzy occasion, Jodie, 31, rocked a bold, black leather dress complete with a V-neckline, spaghetti straps, a structured A-line skirt and a scooped back.

© Getty Images Jodie turned heads as she attended the premiere of The Bikeriders at TCL Chinese Theatre

The Liverpudlian TV star elevated her look with a chunky gold chain necklace and a pair of peep-toe heels. As for hair and makeup, Jodie wore her honeyed blonde locks in tousled waves and highlighted her features with sculpting bronzer, fluttery mascara and a slick of matte pink lipstick.

© Getty Images Jodie looked flawless on the red carpet in her vampy leather dress

She was joined at the premiere by a cluster of her co-stars including Austin Butler and Norman Reedus who similarly donned monochromatic outfits for the red carpet event.

© Getty Images The actress was joined by Austin Butler, Jeff Nichols and Norman Reedus

The crime drama - directed by Jeff Nichols - is based on a 1967 photo book of the same name by Danny Lyon, and first premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival last year in August.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jodie Comer 'in a daze' after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie

Musing on her role as Kathy, Jodie recently told Vanity Fair: "I've been a massive fan of Jeff's for so long. I Zoomed with him when I was doing Prima Facie, and he sent me the script and he was like, 'Just so you know, I have 30 minutes of audio of [the real-life] Kathy.'"

She added: "When he sent me that, and I read the script, and I knew it was him directing it, I was just like, I have to do this. I was excited to try and get as far away from myself as I possibly could."

Jodie's private life

When Jodie is not busy filming, she relishes spending time with her partner James Burke. Before she revealed James' identity, she gushed to British Vogue: "I'm very much in [love]. I think love's the best."

Jodie added that she wasn't looking for a relationship when they met while shooting the action comedy Free Guy in Boston. She has never divulged their relationship timeline, but the story goes that she met the tech professional and Penn State University graduate at a party in the States.

© Getty Images The star keeps her private life under wraps

"I'd been single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing. That’s the thing, isn’t it? When you’re relaxed and letting the universe do what it’s doing, things kind of fall into place. Which is very much what happened," she said.

© Getty Images The actress is best known for starring in Killing Eve

The actress prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight and ensures that her social media channels are strictly professional. Beyond this, she has recently made a series of solo appearances at events such as the Tony Awards in 2023 and the Olivier Awards in 2024.

"It's important for my family and having a boyfriend who isn't in the public eye; it can be very strange and surreal," she told Porter. "I'm very cautious of what I bring into my family's life, it's a safety thing."