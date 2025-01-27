Abbey Clancy wears the raciest underwear we've ever seen ahead of Valentine's Day

On Monday, the stunning Abbey Clancy appeared in sizzling new Agent Provocateur lingerie ahead of the brand's sultry Valentine’s Day Campaign.

The beautiful imagery was shot by Gregg Williams and featured Abbey, the ultimate bombshell, rocking a delightful set of underwear.

In one snap, the mother-of-four wore a lacy number complete with bold straps, and in another, she sported tantalising see-through mesh.

Many people buy underwear alongside chocolates and flowers for Valentine's Day, and it seems that the former Britain's Next Top Model is the best advert.

We last saw Abbey in snaps shared by Holly Willoughby earlier this month. The former This Morning star posed alongside her friend and fellow showbiz sweetheart Abbey, pulling playful faces while sitting outdoors. Holly captioned the hilarious selfie: "HNY." Peter Crouch's wife was quick to comment on the post as she penned: "Love you so much my beautiful friend. Always goofy together."

Abbey is super busy working and being a mum to the four children she shares with former premiership footballer Peter; Sophia Ruby, 13, Liberty Rose, eight, Johnny, six, and Jack, four.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, have seemingly ruled out the possibility of expanding their clan. During an appearance on Lorraine in 2019, Abbey opened up about juggling her four children. "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard," she shared.

Meanwhile, Peter told Laura Whitmore that more children are off the cards. "Oh 100 percent we are not having another child," he admitted, adding: "I don't know if we planned for four children but it's amazing, I love it! To have two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."

The family reside in their beautiful Surrey home, but Abbey revealed to The Times that it's hard to keep clean. "I'm a clean freak, but it's pointless as the house is constantly trashed… I want everything to be lovely, perfect and clean, but with four kids, a dog and two cats I just have to let it go."