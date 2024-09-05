Rebecca Adlington looks like Barbie in flattering high street shorts

All hail high street fashion queen, Rebecca Adlington. The Olympics swimming presenter, who delighted fans with her Paris 2024 coverage alongside Clare Balding and Mark Foster, is continuing to reign supreme with her affordable style choices in the aftermath of the sporting event.

The former gold medallist, 35, looked lovely in a pair of hot pink Holland Cooper shorts when she joined the Loose Women ladies for a discussion on Wednesday. Becky, 35, teamed the gold-button embellished shorts with a white linen shirt emblazoned with beautiful floral blooms, which hailed from independent boutique Pink City Prints.

© Instagram Rebecca Adlington looked lovely in hot pink shorts on Loose Women

The Barbie-inspired ensemble was accessorised with strappy gold heels. She wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves and matched her makeup to her outfit with a pop of pink lipstick.

Becky has enlisted the help of This Morning stylist Martine Alexander to work her magic with her wardrobe. The talented professional was also responsible for the mother-of-two's Paris looks.

"A final hurrah to summer with small fashion businesses!," Martine wrote when she shared a snap of Becky's look du jour.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The former Olympian looked lovely in her Holland Cooper shorts

If you’re keen to recreate the London 2012 champ's outfit for yourself, her hot pink shorts are still in stock at Holland Cooper.

The 'Tailored Short' retails for £199 and is crafted out of a crease-resistant linen blend, meaning they won't ever wrinkle. So chic!

Holland Cooper is hugely popular with the royals, namely the Princess of Wales, who is a big fan of their chic trench coats and cosy knitwear.

Rebecca Adlington's Olympics style

© Rebecca Adlington/HELLO! Becky's pink denim dress was also a big seller

The star, who is a doting mum to children Summer, nine, and Albie, three, proved a hit with viewers thanks to her colourful array of dresses from affordable brands including Boden and L.K.Bennett.

One particular favourite was Becky’s gorgeous 'Sketched Cheetah Dobby Dress' from Whistles. Floaty and frilly in all the right places, with a flattering V-neckline and a drop hem, the subtle animal print and purple hue made it fly off the virtual shelves.

© Instagram The swimmer's Whistles dress was another fan favourite

Her denim dress also caused a mass sellout. The 'Pink Zip Detail Denim Dress' she sported during her hosting duties came in the prettiest shade of bubblegum pink.

Reflecting on her newfound status as a fashion influencer, Becky told HELLO! she couldn’t believe the interest in her daily outfits.

© Instagram Rebecca, pictured with husband Andy Parsons, is a mum of two

"[Being labelled a fashionista] has been completely bizarre! I wouldn't ever consider myself fashionable. It's been really lovely, but I just find it mad that people comment on that when medals are happening. I just think, 'We've got Olympic medals, but we talk about my dresses'," she told us.

The down-to-earth star has really been missing her glam squad since the Games, however. She added: "But getting glamorous every day was a fun experience. I know a lot of the makeup artists who work on the BBC and I wish I could have access to them every day.

SHOP: 9 ballet flats that will look chic with everything this summer

"When I said goodbye I said, 'Who's going to do my hair now?' I'll have to go back to doing it myself and I'm rubbish."