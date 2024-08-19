The Olympics are over - but Rebecca Adlington's denim dress is causing a mass sellout

The Olympics are over and finished and we are so sad! It was wonderful to watch all the countries come together and cheer on our favourite athletes. Rebecca Adlington was presenting the swimming coverage on the BBC and we loved seeing her on our screens each day.

Aside from her expert knowledge, her dress sense was impeccable and she sported not only some incredible outfits, but also some top-notch high street labels. She introduced us to some great styles and fans just loved seeing what she was wearing daily.

WATCH: Rebecca Adlington shares her final moments of Paris 2024 with HELLO!

One item she sported was this stunning pink denim dress by Scamp & Dude, £135, when she celebrated with the Team GB winners last week.

We loved the 'Pink Zip Detail Denim Dress' as it was cut in a lovely flattering shape and the subtle rose colour was so pretty. Described online as 'universally figure flattering', this style had a frontal zip, was made in soft denim, and we totally heart the gentle shoulder pads and pie crust neckline. It's priced at £135 and is almost sold out! Rebecca has caused a 'fly off the virtual shelves' situation!

Rebecca wore this style by Scamp & Dude

If your size isn't available, we've found a similar style from Sosandar at Marks & Spencer, £79. This version has a similar shape to the Scamp & Dude design, but the sleeves are a little shorter and there's no waist belt.

SOSANDAR also has a similar version

If you add trainers or flat sandals, this getup is the ideal number to rock at a late summer BBQ.

Fans commented on the mother-of-two's snap of her wearing said dress and we've never seen such a wonderful bank of compliments. One fan wrote: "You are an excellent presenter, but I’d also like to add that I have LOVED all your dresses." A second quipped: "I nominate you for Gold in the Best Dressed." Another relayed: "Well done you!!! Your presenting was great. Such lovely dresses too x."

© Instagram Rebecca wore some stunning dresses during the Olympics 2024

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the 35-year-old admits to a laid-back attitude when it comes to fashion. The blonde beauty said: "Being labelled a fashionista has been completely bizarre! I wouldn't ever consider myself fashionable. It's been really lovely, but I just find it mad that people comment on that when medals are happening. I just think, 'We've got Olympic medals, but we talk about my dresses.'"

Get used to it Becky, people can't wait to see what you will wear next.