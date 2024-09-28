Jaden Smith wears bold handcrafted outfit after announcing major news

Jaden Smith hit up Paris Fashion Week on Saturday September rocking a bold handcrafted new look.

The singer wore a vintage Lotto sports jacket in bright red and loose cropped denim jeans but both items appear to have been covered in pearls, hand sewn onto the garments.

© Backgrid Jaden Smith stops by a MSFTS hangout at Place VendÃ´me in Paris

The unique look helped Jaden stand out as he stopped by a MSFTS hangout at Place Vendôme, promoting his brand and meeting with fans. He arrived holding a boombox that played his music out loud, announcing his entrance, where he was joined by friends.

The appearance comes days after he seemingly announced that he would be releasing a new album, his first four years.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Jaden was joined by friends

"2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love. October 18," his social media caption simply read, with a clip of someone putting up a poster with the title inside a light booth.

If an album, it would be the first he has released since the 2020 record CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3; he previously teased the record earlier in June when he released the single "Roses".

During a recent conversation with High Snobiety (during which he replied, "What album?" when asked if one was on the way), he spoke about what fans can expect from the new musical era, insisting that he is "just trying to continue the story, that's really what it comes down to"/

"This is a case study of the long-term effects of young love. And I've been doing my own self-reflecting on everything I've gone through in my life. And now, I'm ready to start revealing what I figured out," he added.

Jaden and Sab Zada attend the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die

In May he went public with his girlfriend Sab Zada, four years after they were first linked. The pair made their public debut at the red carpet for his father Will's new film Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Los Angeles, where Jaden wore baggy black cargo pants with a white shirt and skinny black tie, and accessorized with a black tactical vest.

Sab, a model and musician, also wore all black, looking chic in an off-the-shoulder corset dress with a sheer skirt.

The lovebirds were first spotted together in September 2022, when they were seen hand-in-hand outside of a movie theater with friends. They've since appeared on each other's social media accounts; on February 14 2022, Valentine's Day, the couple went to Disneyland and posed for pictures in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

Sab was also in Paris, attending the Vetements show and Heliot Emil.