Sam Heughan enjoys star-studded day out in NYC days after honest career confession

Sam Heughan looked dapper and ever-so-charming as he stepped out for a star-studded event in New York City.

The Outlander heartthrob made an appearance at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Celebrity Chef Takeover, where he mingled with fellow stars, including Neil Patrick Harris and celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

This exciting culinary gathering was a delightful treat for attendees, but for Sam, it comes at a poignant time as his time on Outlander slowly comes to an end.

The 43-year-old Scottish actor, known for his portrayal of Jamie Fraser, dressed in style for the occasion.

Sam sported a classic and rugged look, as he often does, donning a traditional black tartan kilt paired with a sleek black leather jacket, perfect for the NYC vibe.

Completing his ensemble with black combat boots, Sam embodied his Scottish heritage while embracing a modern and edgy aesthetic. His look effortlessly combined tradition with contemporary flair, showing why he’s not only a talented actor but a style icon as well.

© Astrid Stawiarz Sam Heughan attends Steak & Whiskey presented by A.1. Sauce hosted by Robert Irvine during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival

The event, hosted at the renowned food festival, saw Sam alongside Neil Patrick Harris and Bobby Flay, with both stars equally thrilled to be part of the exciting day.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was also in attendance, with Sam sharing smiles and laughs as they posed for photos, which surely delighted fans who have come to adore Sam not only for his acting talents but also for his charisma off-screen.

© Astrid Stawiarz Sam Heughan and chef Robert Irvine

Sam’s outing comes just days after a heartfelt career confession that tugged at fans’ heartstrings. The actor recently opened up about his journey on Outlander, a series that has captivated millions worldwide since its debut.

With the highly anticipated eighth season set to be the final chapter, Sam reflected on what the role of Jamie Fraser has meant to him for over a decade.

“It’s been a huge part of my life,” Sam shared during an emotional interview with Daily Record. “So, I don’t know where I go from here.”

© Slaven Vlasic David Burtka (L) and Neil Patrick Harris attend the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival

The words resonated deeply with fans, many of whom have followed his journey on the show since day one. With season seven wrapping up its last eight episodes later this year, viewers are preparing for the final farewells, but Sam’s recent reflections highlight just how intertwined his identity has become with his character.

As Outlander reaches its climactic finale, Sam’s role as the Highland warrior who falls in love with time-traveler Claire Randall, played by Caitriona Balfe, has etched itself into television history. Fans around the world have swooned over the duo’s chemistry and the show’s ability to whisk viewers between centuries of drama, love, and adventure.

It’s no surprise, then, that Sam’s fans are eagerly awaiting what comes next for him. One fan commented on a recent interview: “Love to see Sam Heughan in these interviews! Such a great actor, entrepreneur, and always a gentleman. Can’t wait to see more of his work in the future.” Another fan remarked, “Best show ever, we don’t want it to end! And we fans can’t wait to see what comes next for this amazing man and the rest of the cast.”

Outside of Outlander, Sam has been keeping busy with other ventures. He continues to build his empire with Sassenach Spirits, his whisky and gin brand inspired by the affectionate nickname his character Jamie uses for Claire. Fans of Sam’s entrepreneurial side have already been buzzing about the delicious flavors of his Sassenach Gin, with one fan saying, “Btw, Sam didn’t mention his Sassenach gin, it’s delicious too.”

In between sipping whisky and perfecting his gin blends, Sam has been involved in several other projects. He recently portrayed Danny in the Channel 4 and Starz thriller The Couple Next Door, a performance that received rave reviews and sparked speculation about a possible second season.

While no official confirmation has been made, fans are certainly hopeful to see Sam in a variety of roles after his Outlander tenure concludes.