Bronzed Holly Willoughby wows in bikini on secret holiday

Holly Willoughby soaked up the sun this week with a trip to Mauritius in celebration of her pal Nicole Appleton's birthday.

Holly Willoughby enjoys lavish sun-soaked trip The Dancing on Ice hosted jetted off on a girls' holiday

The former This Morning presenter took to Instagram to share a video of her recent getaway with the girls. Holly captioned the post: "The most special trip for the most special girl in the most special place. Putting the world to rights laughing till we cried, moon and sun bathing, beach dancing, just the best time celebration out Darlin Nic! Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!."

In the video, Holly can be spotted donning a plunging red swimsuit layered beneath a white linen top. The Dancing on Ice host teamed her chic look with a black sunhat and a pair of ultra-large sunglasses as she enjoyed a cocktail by the pool.

© Instagram Holly partied on the beach with her friends

Holly also sported a slew of gorgeous summer dresses during the trip. A particular favourite was a white linen midi dress that featured puffed short sleeves and a scooped neckline. The length was cut elegantly just below the knee, with Holly teaming the look with a pair of brown Hermès open-toe sandals. In the image, Holly can be seen posing with her three friends in front of a palm tree, all with cocktails in hand.

The presenter spent her trip lounging by the beach to catch some rays before heading back to London's dreary weather. And her go-to sunbathing activity? Indulging in Liane's Moriarty's newest novel Here One Moment. Holly showed off her killer legs in a snap that depicted her lounging by the sea with the book resting on her thigh.

© Instagram Holly relaxed on the beach with her new favourite novel

Holly made sure to catch a few picturesque sunsets during her getaway and even added a selfie of her and her three pals posing with the purple tinged sky in the background to the video.

© Kieron McCarron The duo have presented alongside each other many times

The TV mogul's holiday comes as she is gearing up for the launch of her new Saturday night entertainment show You Bet!. The game show is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX this December, with viewers able to indulge in watching ordinary contestants complete extraordinary challenges.

Holly will be joined by co-host Steven Mulhern for the reboot of the iconic show. You Bet! previously aired on ITV for 10 series in the 1980s and 1990s and was first hosted by Sir Bruce Forsyth, before Matthew Kelly took over the reins. The show will also feature a few familiar faces, with a celebrity panel including the likes of comedian Rob Beckett, presenter Alison Hammond, and singer Olly Murs