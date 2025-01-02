Pregnant Michelle Keegan wraps up baby bump in first photo since baby news

When it comes to perfecting winter maternity fashion, Michelle Keegan is offering a slew of style inspiration for the season. The Fool Me Once actress and her husband Mark Wright are expecting their first baby together.

© Instagram Michelle posted her first selfie since announcing her pregnancy

Michelle took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her cosy yet chic look. The mum-to-be wrapped up her baby bump in a dark grey wool roll-neck jumper, which she layered stylishly beneath a longline grey coat.

The bump-skimming, tailored coat is the 'Premium Wool Blend Belted Relaxed Tab Cuff Coat', which is part of the actress's seasonal Very collection. The garment, which retails at £80, is made from a wool blend that ensures you will keep you warm in the winter months. The coat is adorned with wide notch lapels, two oversized patch pockets, front popper fastenings, and an adjustable belt.

Michelle layered up for the chilly weather even further as she teamed her fashionable look with a cream knitted hat. The Manchester-born star wore her luscious brunette locks down in a straight, sleek style, while her makeup oozed radiant glamour with a pinch of rosy plush, a pink lip, and a splash of mascara.

Mark Wright's wife posed for the selfie while sitting in the car and captioned the photo: "Love sunny Winter days."

© Instagram Matcha is the actress's beverage of choice

Michelle added another snap to her story of her warm matcha latte, which rested on her lap. The TV star opted for a red, almond-shaped manicure that was no doubt chosen in celebration of the festive season.

The couple announced their exciting pregnancy news on Sunday night via an Instagram post. The photograph depicted the couple staring lovingly towards one another on a beach while Michelle cradled her blossoming bump. She captioned the image: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

The former Coronation Street star donned Meshki's 'Petra' co-ord, which features an off-white long-sleeved, asymmetrical knitted top with a boat neckline, and a matching maxi skirt with ruching at the waist. The slouchy yet ethereal set in total costs £118.

The pair tied the knot on 24 May 2015 – as featured exclusively in HELLO! Magazine. The nuptials were ushered in at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds before the celebrations continued with a lavish reception in a marquee set up in the grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

The couple are set to raise their child in their opulent Essex megamansion, which they have been renovating over the past few months.