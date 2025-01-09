Anne Hathaway looks like a real life Oscar in breathtaking sculpted gown

Anne Hathaway may have won her last Oscar in 2012 for role as Fantine in Les Misérables, but the actress turned heads as she transformed into a real life Oscar on Tuesday night while attending the opening ceremony of the Bulgari Infinity Serpents Exhibition in Shanghai, China.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway looked sensational in Oscar de la Renta

Styled by Erin Walsh, the 42-year-old donned a gold, sculptural Oscar de la Renta gown which featured a full skirt that danced elegantly around the hem and a strapless neckline with pointed accents.

Anne coupled her jaw-dropping garment with gold peeptoe, croc-effect Louboutins that flashed her red toe manicure. The Devil Wears Prada star was fittingly frosted in a Bulgari gold and silver necklace crafted from intertwining serpents that were embellished with blue and red jewels. Anne donned a pair of serpent-headed earrings to match her sensational gleaming accessory.

© Getty Images Anne posed alongside Liu Yifei at the opening ceremony of Bulgari's Infinity Serpents Exhibition

The brunette beauty styled her luscious locks into an elegant French bun with a side parting, while her makeup was kept radiant with a peachy red lip and a pinch of rosy blush courtesy of makeup artist Jillian Dempsey.

The actress is a brand ambassador for the Italian jewelry house and this isn't the first time she has been adorned in their signature diamonds.

Anne was later spotted holding a heart-shaped clutch as she joined actress Yifei Li, who is a fellow brand ambassador, at the event.

© Getty Images Jean-Christophe Babin, Group CEO at Bulgari, was in attendance

The pair posed with Bulgari's executive creative director of jewelry, Lucia Silvestri, and the brand's Group CEO Jean-Christophe Babin.

Despite this award's season being a quiet one for Anne, the actress has six upcoming projects in the works, with the next iterations of The Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries promising to be big hits. She will also star alongside Michaela Coel in Mother Mary.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway was adorned in Bulgari jewels while visiting Rome

The star was previously decked out in Bulgari jewels in May last year as she stepped out of the Bulgari Hotel in Rome, Italy. The jewel in question was a diamond necklace encrusted in the centre with a large sapphire diamond which lay delicately on her collarbone. The necklace was paired with a matching diamond Serpenti bracelet and a pair of diamond earrings.

The extravagant jewels were styled with a custom maxi shirtdress by Zac Posen for Gap. The stylish look was left unbuttoned and featured a daring thigh-high slit, while the collar was folded to show off a corseted bodice. The chic look no doubt echoed the classic film Risky Business, however added a touch of sparkling glamor to Tom Cruise's outfit. Anne teamed the garment with a pair of pointed-toe heels.

