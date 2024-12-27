Shania Twain looks so different in new photo inside stunning Switzerland home

Shania Twain has an estimated net worth of $400 million – so it's not surprising she has treated herself to some impressive real estate across the globe.

The 59-year-old singer has a bumper collection of properties, in The Bahamas, Canada, Las Vegas, and Switzerland, and it is the latter where she spends most of her time.

On Thursday, Shania shared a photo from inside her stunning Switzerland home in the town of Corseaux, overlooking Lake Geneva, as she gave fans a glimpse at her kitchen.

The "Giddy Up" singer looked so different in the photo, swapping her usual glam makeup and risqué outfits for an oversized Christmas sweater and barely-there makeup.

Shania looked relaxed wearing a pair of leggings and a gray knitted sweater featuring a glittery Mickey and Minnie Mouse along with the phrase "Jolly" as she got to work in the kitchen making festive dishes for her family.

Shania's kitchen appears well-loved and is decorated with dark wood finishes and black marble countertops.

She has a small round table covered with bowls of fruit and mounted storage units to house a variety of glasses and cookware.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Merry Christmas from snowy Switzerland!"

Shania doesn't share many photos from her Switzerland home, but previous images have revealed her picturesque backyard that boasts decking with a fire pit and a stunning view of the lake beyond.

Speaking to Outsider about her life in Switzerland, the hitmaker once said: "It's a very beautiful region, very scenic. I like to spend a lot of time boating on the lake, in fact, one of the neighboring properties is the studio where Queen spent many, many years writing and recording. Freddie Mercury lived in what is called 'The Duck House'."

Shania lives with her husband Frédéric Thiébaud, who she has been married to since 2011, and they were no doubt joined for the holidays by her son Eja Lange.

The hitmaker fell for her husband after the pair both found out that their former spouses were cheating on them with one another.

The star discovered in 2008 that her former husband, Robert John 'Mutt' Lange had been having an affair with her close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud – who was then married to Frédéric.

In May, Shania reflected on her past relationship with Robert, admitting that despite his cheating, he deserves "empathy and understanding".

"Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily," she said on the Great Company podcast when asked about her experience with Robert.

She added: "It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong... He's a human being that deserves empathy and understanding. I think we all do; you know.

"So, do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake," she admitted.

Shania and Robert's relationship has been strained ever since, and she admitted that they only communicate via text if it's about their son, Eja.

"We both love our son so much, so we don't play any games like that," she once said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "We have the same priority; we share spaces for him. No nonsense there."