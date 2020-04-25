9 of Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden's most show-stopping dresses

Britain's Got Talent is back on our screens, which can only mean one thing - Amanda Holden is going to be gracing us with her show-stopping outfits every week. The 49-year-old is never afraid to make a fashion statement, whether it's a bold colour, clashing prints or a daring neckline - and we love her for it! The judge has had some very memorable looks on the show, courtesy of stylist Karl Willett, and no doubt she will be stepping out in more gorgeous ensembles that will have fans rushing to emulate her look. But for now, we've looked through the archives of Amanda's best dresses over the years...
Back in 2016, the mother-of-two opted for a very elegant blue lace midi dress that we can totally see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing! The pretty Lover dress would be perfect for a wedding, don't you think?