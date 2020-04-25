﻿
9 of Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden's most show-stopping dresses

We can't wait for more outfit inspiration, Amanda.

Nichola Murphy
amanda-holden-blue-lace-dress
Photo: © Rex
Britain's Got Talent is back on our screens, which can only mean one thing - Amanda Holden is going to be gracing us with her show-stopping outfits every week. The 49-year-old is never afraid to make a fashion statement, whether it's a bold colour, clashing prints or a daring neckline - and we love her for it! The judge has had some very memorable looks on the show, courtesy of stylist Karl Willett, and no doubt she will be stepping out in more gorgeous ensembles that will have fans rushing to emulate her look. But for now, we've looked through the archives of Amanda's best dresses over the years...

 

Back in 2016, the mother-of-two opted for a very elegant blue lace midi dress that we can totally see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing! The pretty Lover dress would be perfect for a wedding, don't you think?

amanda-holden-green-dress
Photo: © Instagram
Kicking off the 2020 auditions in style, Amanda opted for a stunning green ruffle top, a matching skirt from high-end brand Edeline Lee and a pair of white Jimmy Choo high heels. We need this summer outfit!

amanda-holden-red-sheer-dress
Photo: © Rex
Another gorgeous number on 2019's show was the sheer high-low dress by designer Ziad Nakad, which featured glittering red and silver details and a nude underlay. She paired it with Giuseppe Zanotti 'Harmony' heels and sparkling jewels by designers James Ganh and Sarah Ho – gorgeous!

amanda-holden-white-dress
Photo: © Rex
It may be six years since Amanda stepped out in this daring white caped dress, but we are still completely obsessed with it. Back in 2014, she turned heads at the semi-final with her plunging neckline and statement gold belt.

 

PHOTOS: Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses

 

amanda-holden-black-tiered-dress
Photo: © Rex
Who needs a classic LBD when you could have this gorgeous gown? The João Rôlo Couture dress featured a sparkly tiered skirt and sheer material, which Amanda paired with matching Louboutin heels in 2018.

amanda-holden-yellow-dress
Photo: © Rex
How stunning did Amanda look while filming the first episode of the 2019 show? The ITV star lit up the red carpet in a zesty yellow satin dress by high-end designer Alexis Mabille, priced at £1,800 - we love the oversized bow.

amanda-holden-blue-suit
Photo: © Rex
Amanda's style was still spot-on in 2013 when she attended the Glasgow auditions wearing a chic blue suit with wide-leg trousers and clashing red heels. But she looked almost unrecognisable with her darker, short hair!

amanda-holden-black-dress
Photo: © Instagram
In 2019, the mother-of-two stole the show in a jaw-dropping gown by Saiid Kobeisy which was made in a gothic black. With its deep V neckline and 3D white flowers stitched on the skirt, we couldn't take our eyes off Amanda!

 

MORE: 8 celebrities with new beauty routines amid the coronavirus pandemic

 

amanda-holden-white-jumpsuit
Photo: © Rex
All-white can be hard to pull off, but the BGT judge had no trouble looking chic in 2017. For the photocall in Blackpool, Amanda was the epitome of elegance in a white Ermanno Scervino jumpsuit, featuring tailored trousers and a bow on the shoulder.

