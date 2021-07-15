﻿
7 Photos | Fashion

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed

The DWTS alum sizzles in swimwear

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed
You're reading

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed

1/7
Next

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed
Jenni McKnight
Loading the player...
1/7

Julianne Hough has one of the best swimwear wardrobes we've seen yet – and she isn't afraid to show off her vast and colourful collection.

The actress and professional dancer has been dazzling fans recently with her bikinis and swimsuits during her trip to Italy, whether she's rocking a cut-out one-piece or accessorising with some designer flair.

MORE: Celebrities sunning themselves in Italy: Julianne Hough, Amy Robach, Katy Perry, more

With so many incredible options to choose from, Julianne has yet to recycle one of the eye-catching designs.

Let's take a look at her best bikini moments so far…

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikinis

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Julianne looked gorgeous in this 70s-inspired turquoise bikini for a casual day at home. The tie-dye-inspired pattern really stands out against the exposed brick wall and floral cushions in the background.

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

The pro dancer went full gymnast mode in this eye-catching neon yellow two-piece during a family vacation. Julianne made fans do a double-take when she performed this yoga move on a yacht – talk about good balance!

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

It's not all about bikinis… Julianne's beautiful abstract print bikini top and trousers screamed resort chic when she shared this photo during her trip to Italy. Her Christian Dior small-brimmed hat also added the perfect touch to her otherwise impeccable summer look.

READ: Julianne Hough’s latest vacation look is nothing you would expect - and we’re obsessed

MORE: Julianne Hough is Italian summer-ready in gorgeous sundress

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

The actress highlighted her dancer's figure in this cheeky cut-out swimsuit – again pairing her swimwear with a designer accessory. We love the knot detail under her chest and the high-leg cut really elongates her toned legs.

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

The former DWTS pro made a bold statement in Costa Rica in this head-turning white bikini, accessorising with a fishnet cover-up, matching fishnet pants, and several necklaces. She even managed to colour-coordinate with her scenic surroundings!

Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Julianne looked like a Baywatch star in this skimpy red bikini she wore on the beach in Italy. The cheeky cut-out segments in the bra and triangle briefs set the internet alight – as did her incredibly toned figure – with many fans not knowing where to look.

 

Read more HELLO! US stories here 

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.