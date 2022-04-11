﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

Christina Aguilera, Tiffany Haddish and Megan Fox show off their glam at 2022 Fashion Los Angeles Awards

All the best looks are here...

Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton and Megan Fox were among the guests at the Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday - with Christina leading the fashion pack in a gorgeous green leather coat dress.

The mom-of-two wore the stunning royal green dress which showed off her curves, and styled her hair in a slick ponytail while pairing the look with dark sunglasses which she perched on her nose as she walked the red carpet.

Christina presented her close friend Etienne Ortega with the Makeup Artist of the Year award.

This year’s event - which celebrates the visionaries who make the intersection between fashion and Hollywood the most stylish place to be - honored Paris, who was named Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year, as well as Brandon Maxwell as Designer of the Year and Russell James with a Lifetime Achievement award, presented by Kris and Kendall Jenner.

Tiffany Haddish had the crowd cacklng in laughter as she awarded her dear friend Brandon Maxwell with the Designer of the Year award, and shared the story of how they first met.

Megan and fiance Machine Gun Kelly were both on hand to award Maeve Reilly as Style Curator of the Year, and Adam Ballheim with the Music Stylist of the Year.

Megan praised Maeve for encouraging the actress to rediscover her physical appearance, and for introducing her to MGK, real name Colson Baker.

Paris was joined by her mom Kathy Hilton on the red carpet, and spoke to press about her hopes for the future as she embarks on a new venture into the metaverse.

Sean Combs daughters' D’Lila Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie Combs wowed fans on the red carpet, with twins D'Lila and Jessue wearing matching minidresses by Area, and Chance rocking a pink Dolce & Gabban mini.

The three appeared to name the iconic doll Barbie as  Fashion Influencer of the Year and shared stories of how they would plsy with their Barbies as young girls.

Marvel star Brie Larson rocked a stunning gold sequin gown and wore her blonde locks in loose beach waves.

The actress shared how she had been terrified to look at herself in the mirror to attend press events before she began working with Bryce Scarlett, whom she awarded Hair Artist of the Year.

Actress Zoey Deutch awarded Elizabeth Stewart the Fashion Visionary award, and gave a fabulous speech that touched upon the kindess stylist the stylist has shown her over the years.

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio wowed in a cream silk slip and thigh high black boots, paired with a white structured blazer.

Delilah Hamlin wote a stunning rose gold maxi sliip that shimmered in the light.

Gigi Gorgeous bared all in this risque black cut-out dress with a hip-high leg slit as she walked the red carpet with her husband Nats Getty.

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell wore a sweet purple pleated mini, and paired the look with platform strappy heels.

