The 4th of July sales and discount codes you need to know about for Super Saturday This weekend is the perfect time to grab a bargain – and most of the sales have already started

If you’re looking to refresh your summer wardrobe or beef up your beauty kit, then you’re in luck – we’re just days away from Super Saturday and the 4th of July sales. How handy that it falls just after payday. See below for the best deals, along with discount codes to save – and the best news is that most of the sales have already started.

REISS

There’s 50% off everything in the Reiss summer sale – so you can pick up an outfit from one of Meghan Markle’s favourite brands until 31 July

ASOS

For a limited time only, ASOS are offering 50% off going out garments in celebration of Super Saturday. A good chance to stock up for the time we can go out again.

TOPSHOP

Now that's a good saving – you can get up to 70% off tops, dresses, shoes and skirts at Topshop

SPANX

Spanx are holding their end of summer sale and you can get 50% off select styles including faux leather leggings, bike shorts, shapewear, Denim, Bras and more. Offer ends July 6.

ALL SAINTS

All sale styles are now 50% off any they’ve just added 100 new items – well worth a look

ELEMIS

To celebrate the 4th of July beauty store Elemis are offering 20% off and a free summer skin gift with the code JULY4

KATE SPADE

Kate Spade, beloved by both Pippa and Kate Middleton, are offering up to 50% off in their summer sale on clothes, shoes and accessories

SHOPBOP

You can enjoy up to 75% off select sale items using the code SUMMER

H&M

There are thousands of items to choose from in H&M’s summer sale – up to 50% off while stocks last

HARVEY NICHOLS

Use the code HNYAYUSA for 20% off full-price designer fashion, shoes and accessories and 10% off all beauty. Offer ends July 8.

GHD

If you’re looking to invest in some top hair tools, there’s currently up to 20% off selected ghd hair straighteners, hair dryers and curlers

FEEL UNIQUE

If your makeup bag is looking bare, Feel Unique currently have up to 40% off over 350 brands

NET-A-PORTER

Net-a-Porter are offering 50% off selected styles in their summer sale

LOOKFANTASTIC

The beauty store is offering 20% off your favourite brands with the code FOURTH!

COAST

The Coast crew are tempting us with up to 75% off selected styles and free next day delivery on orders over 45 for a limited time over

SELFRIDGES

You can enjoy up to 50% at the Selfridges summer sale, which kicks off on 8 July and includes a host of brands, from All saints to Balenciaga

